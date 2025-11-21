Mitchell Starc scripts history in Perth, achieves major Ashes record dismissing England's top order
Assam Earthquake Today: 4.7 magnitude quake hits Assam
Bangladesh Earthquake: 5.2 magnitude quake hits Dhaka, adjoining areas
Meet Fatima Bosch, Miss Universe 2025 winner from Mexico who once battled dyslexia and ADHD; THIS answer got her the crown
Miss Universe 2025 Winner Prize Money: How much did Mexico's Fátima Bosch get, what are other benefits, perks?
Kolkata Earthquake: Strong tremors of 5.2 magnitude felt in Kolkata, adjoining areas, Bangladesh
Cyclone Senyar Alert: IMD warns of cyclone formation over Bay of Bengal, heavy rain likely in Andaman and Nicobar islands; fishermen, tourists advised to...
Miss Universe 2025 winner: Mexico's Fatima Bosch gets crowned 74th Miss Universe title, India's Manika Vishwakarma misses top 12 cut
Mirzapur: The Movie: Ali Fazal drops BTS moment with Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu, Jeetendra Kumar; says 'Humaara zara beyt keejiyega'
Girija Oak reveals truth behind Bollywood's on-screen kisses: 'You’re sweating a lot...someone is using...'
LIFESTYLE
While the Miss Universe Organization has not officially announced this year’s exact prize amount, reports suggest that the winner will receive around $250,000, similar to the payout given to the 2024 winner, Victoria Kjær.
The Miss Universe pageant, annually organised by the Miss Universe Organization, is one of the most prestigious beauty contests in the world. The 74th edition of the Miss Universe 2025 grand finale was held in Bangkok, Thailand, where Fátima Bosch of Mexico was crowned the winner.
The theme for Miss Universe 2025 was “The Power of Love,” and features contestants from 121 countries. This year marked the debut of several nations, including Saudi Arabia, Palestine and Mozambique. India’s Manika Vishwakarma failed to make it beyond the Top 12.
While the Miss Universe Organization has not officially announced this year’s exact prize amount, reports suggest that the winner will receive around $250,000, similar to the payout given to the 2024 winner, Victoria Kjær. Alongside the prize money, the titleholder will earn a monthly salary of $50,000, which usually covers travel, public appearances and activities carried out under the Miss Universe brand.
The reigning Miss Universe is also provided with a luxury apartment in New York City. Additionally, the iconic Miss Universe crown is reportedly valued at around $5 million.