Miss Universe 2025 Winner Prize Money: How much did Mexico's Fátima Bosch get, what are other benefits, perks?

The Miss Universe pageant, annually organised by the Miss Universe Organization, is one of the most prestigious beauty contests in the world. The 74th edition of the Miss Universe 2025 grand finale was held in Bangkok, Thailand, where Fátima Bosch of Mexico was crowned the winner.

The theme for Miss Universe 2025 was “The Power of Love,” and features contestants from 121 countries. This year marked the debut of several nations, including Saudi Arabia, Palestine and Mozambique. India’s Manika Vishwakarma failed to make it beyond the Top 12.

Miss Universe 2025 Prize Money and Benefits

While the Miss Universe Organization has not officially announced this year’s exact prize amount, reports suggest that the winner will receive around $250,000, similar to the payout given to the 2024 winner, Victoria Kjær. Alongside the prize money, the titleholder will earn a monthly salary of $50,000, which usually covers travel, public appearances and activities carried out under the Miss Universe brand.

The reigning Miss Universe is also provided with a luxury apartment in New York City. Additionally, the iconic Miss Universe crown is reportedly valued at around $5 million.