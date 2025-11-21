Miss Universe 2025 winner: Mexico's Fatima Bosch gets crowned 74th Miss Universe title, India's Manika Vishwakarma misses top 12 cut

Miss Universe 2025 Winner: Mexico’s Fátima Bosch defeated over 100 contestants to bag the 74th Miss Universe title, while Thailand’s Praveenar Singh bags the title for Runner Up. Victoria Kjær Theilvig of Denmark, the 73rd Miss Universe, crowned the winner at the pageant finale.

Mexico’s Fátima Bosch defeated over 100 contestants to bag the 74th Miss Universe title, while Thailand’s Praveenar Singh bagged the title for Runner Up. Victoria Kjær Theilvig of Denmark, the 73rd Miss Universe, was crowned the winner at the pageant finale. India’s Manika Vishwakarma couldn't get through the Top 12 round. The finalists include Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Guadeloupe, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, China, the Philippines, Thailand, Malta, and Côte d’Ivoire.



Thailand’s Praveenar Singh became Miss Universe 1st runner-up, while Venezuela’s Stephany Abasali became 2nd runner-up, and 3rd runner-up and 4th runner-up titles went to Philippines’ Ahtisa Manalo and the Ivory Coast’s Olivia Yacé, respectively.



What was Fatima Bosch's answer to finale question?

Miss Universe Finalists were asked several questions, like which global issue they would address in front of the United Nations General Assembly. They were also asked about how they would utilise the Miss Universe platform to empower young girls. Winner Fatima Bosch's answer was, “As Miss Universe, I will say to them, believe in the power of your authenticity, believe in yourself, your dreams matter and your heart matters. Never let anyone make you doubt your worth, because you are worth everything.”



Miss Universe 2025 grand finale, judges, prize money

The beauty pageant witnessed several judges on the panel, including a Zimbabwean army colonel, a Brazilian artist, a Cuban journalist, a Venezuelan model, two former Miss Universe winners from Canada and Mexico, a Filipino singer, an Indian badminton player, and an actress and former Miss Thailand. The preliminary judging panel included former Miss Thailand and Miss Thailand Universe winners, as well as some judges who also served on the finals panel. However, two judges, Omar Harfouch and Claude Makélélé, resigned due to allegations of a lack of transparency and a "secret" pre-selection process, as the pageant proceeded. Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal was also part of the panel.

Furthermore, the venue of the 75th silver jubilee edition of the Miss Universe pageant in 2026 has been announced; it will be hosted in Puerto Rico.