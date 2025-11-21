FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Mitchell Starc scripts history in Perth, achieves major Ashes record dismissing England's top order

Assam Earthquake Today: 4.7 magnitude quake hits Assam

Bangladesh Earthquake: 5.2 magnitude quake hits Dhaka, adjoining areas

Meet Fatima Bosch, Miss Universe 2025 winner from Mexico who once battled dyslexia and ADHD; THIS answer got her the crown

Miss Universe 2025 Winner Prize Money: How much did Mexico's Fátima Bosch get, what are other benefits, perks?

Kolkata Earthquake: Strong tremors of 5.2 magnitude felt in Kolkata, adjoining areas, Bangladesh

Cyclone Senyar Alert: IMD warns of cyclone formation over Bay of Bengal, heavy rain likely in Andaman and Nicobar islands; fishermen, tourists advised to...

Miss Universe 2025 winner: Mexico's Fatima Bosch gets crowned 74th Miss Universe title, India's Manika Vishwakarma misses top 12 cut

Mirzapur: The Movie: Ali Fazal drops BTS moment with Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu, Jeetendra Kumar; says 'Humaara zara beyt keejiyega'

Girija Oak reveals truth behind Bollywood's on-screen kisses: 'You’re sweating a lot...someone is using...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Shane Warne to Stuart Broad, top 5 wicket-takers in the Ashes

Shane Warne to Stuart Broad, top 5 wicket-takers in the Ashes

Mitchell Starc scripts history in Perth, achieves major Ashes record dismissing England's top order

Mitchell Starc scripts history in Perth, achieves major Ashes record

Assam Earthquake Today: 4.7 magnitude quake hits Assam

Assam Earthquake Today: 4.7 magnitude quake hits Assam

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Shane Warne to Stuart Broad, top 5 wicket-takers in the Ashes

Shane Warne to Stuart Broad, top 5 wicket-takers in the Ashes

Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal to get married on November 23: Here's how a "tattoo" put spotlight on their secret love story

Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal to get married on November 23: Here's how a "tat

Kavya Maran’s lavish car collection: From Ferrari to Rolls Royce; look inside SRH Owner’s refined car collection

Kavya Maran’s lavish car collection: From Ferrari to Rolls Royce; look inside SR

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Miss Universe 2025 winner: Mexico's Fatima Bosch gets crowned 74th Miss Universe title, India's Manika Vishwakarma misses top 12 cut

Miss Universe 2025 Winner: Mexico’s Fátima Bosch defeated over 100 contestants to bag the 74th Miss Universe title, while Thailand’s Praveenar Singh bags the title for Runner Up. Victoria Kjær Theilvig of Denmark, the 73rd Miss Universe, crowned the winner at the pageant finale.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Nov 21, 2025, 10:28 AM IST

Miss Universe 2025 winner: Mexico's Fatima Bosch gets crowned 74th Miss Universe title, India's Manika Vishwakarma misses top 12 cut
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Mexico’s Fátima Bosch defeated over 100 contestants to bag the 74th Miss Universe title, while Thailand’s Praveenar Singh bagged the title for Runner Up. Victoria Kjær Theilvig of Denmark, the 73rd Miss Universe, was crowned the winner at the pageant finale. India’s Manika Vishwakarma couldn't get through the Top 12 round. The finalists include Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Guadeloupe, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, China, the Philippines, Thailand, Malta, and Côte d’Ivoire. 

Thailand’s Praveenar Singh became Miss Universe 1st runner-up, while Venezuela’s Stephany Abasali became 2nd runner-up, and 3rd runner-up and 4th runner-up titles went to Philippines’ Ahtisa Manalo and the Ivory Coast’s Olivia Yacé, respectively.
 

What was Fatima Bosch's answer to finale question?

Miss Universe Finalists were asked several questions, like which global issue they would address in front of the United Nations General Assembly. They were also asked about how they would utilise the Miss Universe platform to empower young girls. Winner Fatima Bosch's answer was, “As Miss Universe, I will say to them, believe in the power of your authenticity, believe in yourself, your dreams matter and your heart matters. Never let anyone make you doubt your worth, because you are worth everything.”
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Miss Universe 2025 grand finale, judges, prize money

The beauty pageant witnessed several judges on the panel, including a Zimbabwean army colonel, a Brazilian artist, a Cuban journalist, a Venezuelan model, two former Miss Universe winners from Canada and Mexico, a Filipino singer, an Indian badminton player, and an actress and former Miss Thailand.  The preliminary judging panel included former Miss Thailand and Miss Thailand Universe winners, as well as some judges who also served on the finals panel. However, two judges, Omar Harfouch and Claude Makélélé, resigned due to allegations of a lack of transparency and a "secret" pre-selection process, as the pageant proceeded.  Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal was also part of the panel. 

Furthermore, the venue of the 75th silver jubilee edition of the Miss Universe pageant in 2026 has been announced; it will be hosted in Puerto Rico.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Mitchell Starc scripts history in Perth, achieves major Ashes record dismissing England's top order
Mitchell Starc scripts history in Perth, achieves major Ashes record
Assam Earthquake Today: 4.7 magnitude quake hits Assam
Assam Earthquake Today: 4.7 magnitude quake hits Assam
Bangladesh Earthquake: 5.2 magnitude quake hits Dhaka, adjoining areas
Bangladesh Earthquake: 5.2 magnitude quake hits Dhaka, adjoining areas
Meet Fatima Bosch, Miss Universe 2025 winner from Mexico who once battled dyslexia and ADHD; THIS answer got her the crown
Meet Fatima Bosch, Miss Universe 2025 winner from Mexico, THIS answer got her...
Miss Universe 2025 Winner Prize Money: How much did Mexico's Fátima Bosch get, what are other benefits, perks?
Miss Universe 2025 Winner Prize Money: How much did Mexico's Fátima Bosch get, w
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Shane Warne to Stuart Broad, top 5 wicket-takers in the Ashes
Shane Warne to Stuart Broad, top 5 wicket-takers in the Ashes
Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal to get married on November 23: Here's how a "tattoo" put spotlight on their secret love story
Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal to get married on November 23: Here's how a "tat
Kavya Maran’s lavish car collection: From Ferrari to Rolls Royce; look inside SRH Owner’s refined car collection
Kavya Maran’s lavish car collection: From Ferrari to Rolls Royce; look inside SR
From Rs 80 crore Gurugram mansion to Rs 4.6 crore Rolex: Most expensive things owned by Virat Kohli
From Rs 80 crore Gurugram mansion to Rs 4.6 crore Rolex: Most expensive things o
Orry aka Orhan Awatramani, holds key position in Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance as...
Orry aka Orhan Awatramani, holds key position in Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance as...
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE