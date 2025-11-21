Miss Universe 2025: India’s Manika Vishwakarma misses Top 12, she finished at THIS rank

Manika Vishwakarma impressed with her performance at Miss Universe 2025, but unfortunately, she didn't advance to the Top 12. However, she achieved a notable feat by standing out among over 100 contestants.

Rajasthan's Manika Vishwakarma, who was crowned as Miss Universe India 2025, failed to make a mark at the 74th Miss Universe pageant in Thailand. She didn't advance to the Top 12 of the Miss Universe 2025 competition, which concluded on November 21, 2025, in Thailand. Mexico's Fatima Bosch won the prestigious Miss Universe crown, which is reportedly valued at approximately USD5 million (over Rs 44 crore).

What position did Manika Vishwakarma end up in at Miss Universe 2025?

Despite her notable performance, Manika Vishwakarma couldn't advance beyond the Top 30. Though she made a significant achievement from a large pool of over 100 contestants, she missed out on the top 12 cut. She was initially selected as one of the Top 30 finalists in the competition, but she was eliminated after the swimsuit round, where the judges narrowed the field from the Top 30 to the Top 12. In the swimsuit round that was supposed to select the semifinalists, she failed to secure enough points from the judges to progress further.



About Manika Vishwakarma?



Manika Vishwakarma began her pageant journey with the Miss Universe Rajasthan 2024 title before being crowned Miss Universe India 2025 in August 2025. Her father, Kamal Kant Suthar, is a former assistant administrative officer in the Rajasthan Education Department, and her mother, Shakuntala Devi, is a government school teacher in Panniwala Mahla village of Abohar.

Hailing from Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, Manika pursued a degree in Political Science and Economics at Delhi University. Beyond academics, she is an accomplished artist, recognised by the Lalit Kala Academy and the J.J. School of Arts, and a trained classical dancer and former NCC (National Cadet Corps) cadet. She represented India at the BIMSTEC Sewocon, an international forum organised under the Ministry of External Affairs.