As the Miss Universe 2024 pageant in Mexico nears its grand finale, one of the standout moments has been India’s representative, Rhea Singha, dazzling in a dress inspired by "The Golden Bird" during the National Costume round.

Rhea, who was crowned Miss Universe India earlier this year, wore a breathtaking golden outfit designed by Vietnamese designer Nguyen Ngoc Tu. The dress is inspired by India’s historical title, “Sone Ki Chidiya” or “The Golden Bird.” This name was given to India in ancient times because of its immense wealth, cultural richness, and influence in the world. India was known for its abundant resources, flourishing trade, and contributions to art and science, earning it the reputation of being as rich and precious as gold.

The golden bird in Rhea’s dress represents this prosperous period. It is a symbol of India's former glory and the wealth that made it a global powerhouse in ancient times. The bird also reflects India’s resilience, strength, and the aspiration to rise again to its former greatness.

Rhea’s stunning outfit, with its intricate golden details, serves as a tribute to India’s golden era, reminding the world of the country’s rich history while symbolizing its bright future. Her walk in this majestic costume not only celebrated the nation’s past but also carried the message of hope and prosperity for the future.