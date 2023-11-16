Headlines

Miss Universe 2023: When, where to watch, who is representing India

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 16, 2023, 03:36 PM IST

The global spotlight is set on the 72nd annual Miss Universe pageant, happening soon in El Salvador on November 18. With contestants from 90 countries aiming for the coveted crown, this year's event promises a blend of personal statements, interviews, and showcases in evening gowns and swimwear to determine the next Miss Universe.

The José Adolfo Pineda Arena in San Salvador, El Salvador, will host this year's pageant, accommodating 13,000 attendees. The excitement ramps up with TV personalities Jeannie Mai Jenkins, Maria Menounos, and former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo hosting the event, while Grammy winner John Legend adds musical glamour to the evening.

You can catch the national costume competition on November 16 at 9:00 p.m. EST, following the preliminary competition on November 15 at 8:00 p.m. EST. The event will be livestreamed on Live Bash, while Telemundo airs it in Spanish in the US and The Roku Channel provides streaming access. For Indian viewers, the final competition will be available on Miss Universe's YouTube channel and X account at 6:30 a.m. on November 19, per Indian Standard Time.

Representing India in Miss Universe 2023 is Shweta Sharda, the 22-year-old winner of Miss Diva Universe 2023, known for her modeling and dancing skills. Her journey from Chandigarh to Mumbai and appearances on reality shows like Dance Deewane, Dance Plus, and Dance India Dance have prepared her for this global stage.

This year's Miss Universe is historic, embracing inclusivity and progress. Maria Camila Avella Montañez from Colombia and Michelle Cohn from Guatemala will challenge norms as the first married mothers in the pageant. Additionally, Rikkie Valerie Kollé from the Netherlands and Marina Machete from Portugal will follow Angela Ponce's footsteps as trans women participating in Miss Universe. Pakistan's debut in the pageant will feature Erica Robin representing the country, marking another historic milestone.

