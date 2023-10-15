Headlines

Meezaan Jafri breaks silence on reports of Yaariyan 2 being remake of Bangalore Days: 'I don't know...' | Exclusive

Meet actress who rejected Shah Rukh’s film, said NO to Aamir Khan, her one mistake made Karisma Kapoor a superstar

Viral video: Lightning-fast snake camouflages, hunts bird in terrifying ambush; watch

Delhi-NCR news: Noida Police imposes restriction in view of Navratri from October 15-31; check all details here

Who is Vikram Mastal, Congress leader, ‘Hanuman’ on TV, going against CM Chouhan in Madhya Pradesh election 2023?

Miss Universe 2023 to feature two transwoman contestants for first time

The Miss Universe Organization altered its rules in 2012 to be more inclusive, allowing trans contestants to participate, thereby breaking boundaries and promoting diversity.


DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 03:56 PM IST

The upcoming 72nd Miss Universe competition, set to take place in 2023, marks a historic moment as it will feature at least two transwoman contestants, Marina Machete from Miss Portugal and Rikkie Kollé from Miss Netherlands, competing alongside other contestants for the coveted crown. If either Machete or Kollé were to win, they would make history by becoming the first transwoman to wear the Miss Universe crown.

Marina Machete has openly discussed the challenges she has faced as a transgender individual and expressed her gratitude for the unwavering support of her family. In a video shared on the Portuguese pageant's YouTube channel, she emphasized that love has triumphed over ignorance in her journey as a trans woman.

Rikkie Kollé, before becoming Miss Netherlands, has also shared her personal struggles as a transgender person. She chose the word "victory" to describe herself when asked by Miss Universe, highlighting her journey from overcoming challenges as a young boy to becoming a strong, empowering, and confident trans woman. Kollé's message in a video was one of unity and self-empowerment, encouraging others not to give up on their dreams and to strive to be the best version of themselves.

The Miss Universe Organization altered its rules in 2012 to be more inclusive, allowing trans contestants to participate, thereby breaking boundaries and promoting diversity. Over the years, the organization has continued to evolve, making further rule changes. Notably, women who are divorced, pregnant, or have children are now eligible to compete for the Miss Universe crown, marking a significant departure from previous restrictions. Moreover, there are plans to remove the age limit criteria starting in 2024, opening the competition to adult women from around the world. This demonstrates the organization's commitment to promoting inclusivity and embracing a broader range of contestants.

Also read: Here's why Pakistan disowning Erica Robin, first-ever Miss Universe contestant

 

