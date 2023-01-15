Miss Universe 2023: Miss El Salvador walks in golden bitcoin themed outfit at beauty pageant

Miss Universe 2023

The Miss Universe pageant 2023 has started today i.e. on January 14 at the Ernest N Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. This year Divita Rai is representing India. Meanwhile, Alejandra Guajardo, who came from El Salvador, has attracted the attention of the whole world with her unique dress.

Bitcoin shines in Miss Universe pageant

Alejandra Guajardo walked the ramp in a beauty pageant wearing a gold bodysuit inspired by bitcoin. There is a lot of discussion about this dress of hers. Alejandra has shared the video of her look on social media, which is being liked and shared fiercely. It is known that El Salvador is the first country in the world, which has adopted crypto currency as a legal tender.

Sharing her video in bitcoin look, Alejandra wrote in the caption, 'El Salvador is a country with a vision of positive change for the future. It became the first country in the world to use cryptocurrency as legal tender after adopting bitcoin in the year 2021.

This year, Miss Universe 2023 is being hosted by former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo and famous TV personality Mai Jenkins. Earlier, Steve Harvey has hosted this event for five years. It is known that Divita Rai is representing India in the Miss Universe pageant. He was born in Kolkata. Earlier she has won the title of LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2022. Former Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu crowned her. Divita Rai is an architect and model by profession.