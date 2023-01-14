Miss Universe 2023 live streaming: When and where to watch the beauty pageant?

Representational image

Miss Universe 2023 is being organized in New Orleans. The winner will be crowned Miss Universe 2023 by the current Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu, who is from India, on the day of the final competition on January 14. 86 beauties from countries around the world are participating in this pageant. India is being represented in this pageant by 'Miss Universe India' Divita Rai who is a strong contender to be crowned Miss Universe pageant. It was known on the final day of Miss Universe whether India is getting this crown again or not. Since India's Harnaz won the Miss Universe crown in 2023, this time every Indian's eyes are set on this contest.

Let us know when and where we Indians can watch the Miss Universe pageant live sitting at home.

Know where and when the Miss Universe pageant is taking place. Over 86 contestants will go head-to-head in the battle for the Miss Universe 2023 crown. The 71st Annual Miss Universe is being held on Saturday, January 14, 2023. Organized once again to honor women from around the world, the beauty pageant is being held at the Ernest N Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Miss Universe India' Divita Rai representing India will be crowned by the current Miss Universe - India, Harnaaz Sandhu, who will crown the winner of the beauty pageant. Remember, on December 13, 2021, Harnaz Sandhu won the Miss Uniserve contest and won the crown. 'Miss Universe India' Divita Rai is representing India.

The hosts of the Miss Universe pageant are Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo and 'The Real' star Jeanine Mae Jenkins. According to the time of India, Miss Universe 2023 will take place on Sunday morning i.e. January 15 at 6:30 am. According to Eastern Time, the beauty pageant will be held on Saturday evening i.e. January 14 at 8 pm.

Here are the channels to watch the Miss Universe 2023 pageant in India: The Ernest N Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana will air the show and viewers in India can watch the live stream of Miss Universe 2023 on VIACOM 18's Voot or watch it on the official website of JKN18 channel. You can watch on Facebook and YouTube channels. People outside India can watch the live stream in Spanish on the Roku Channel website at 7 p.m. ET or on Telemundo at the same time. The Miss Universe YouTube Channel will stream the Miss Universe National Costume Show on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at 10PM ET.