Miss Universe 2023: Here's what India's Shweta Sharda wore for National Costume round

The outfit symbolized a resilient India, signifying its ability to weather storms and emerge powerful.

Updated: Nov 17, 2023, 09:31 PM IST

Shweta Sharda, India's representative at the 72nd Miss Universe held in El Salvador, made a striking appearance during the National Costume competition.

Her attire boasted a regal embroidered blouse paired with a heavily embellished traditional skirt, featuring intricate overlapping details. Alongside a vintage glam aesthetic, she adorned herself with an ornate golden headgear and an array of chunky accessories.

The ensemble, crafted by the label Nidhi Yasha, aimed to portray an "armoured goddess look" and showcased peacock-inspired embroidery.

The outfit symbolized a resilient India, signifying its ability to weather storms and emerge powerful. It embodied diversity, integrity, strength, and resilience, presenting a fusion of an armoured goddess appearance. The caption accompanying Shweta Sharda's Instagram photos elaborated on this vision.

Shweta's headgear included a lotus halo, while the lower half resembled a mystical golden peacock, India's national bird, adorned with handcrafted peacock feather embroidery, as mentioned in the caption.

The fluidity of the Organza skirt and the dramatic long trail provided a contrast to the structured upper body, symbolizing India's ability to thrive amidst beautiful contrasts and balances.

Shweta Sharda, a 23-year-old model and dancer born in Chandigarh, relocated to Mumbai at 16. Her career includes appearances on reality shows like DID, Dance Deewane, and Dance+, with a stint as a choreographer on Jhalak Dikhlaja. She attributes her upbringing to her single mother, whom she considers the most influential person in her life.

The 72nd Miss Universe final is scheduled for November 19 (IST) in El Salvador.

