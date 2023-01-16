Miss Universe 2022: How much cash prize, annual salary and perks will winner R’Bonney Gabriel get?

Miss Universe 2022 winner R'Bonney Gabriel (File photo)

The Miss Universe 2022 beauty pageant ended on January 15, with Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel taking the crown while India’s representative Divita Rai missed out as she remained on the 16th spot. Gabriel got passed on the crown and the title by former Miss Universe, India’s Harnaaz Sandhu.

R’Bonney Gabriel was crowned the Miss Universe 2022 winner on the morning of January 15 in a ceremony conducted in New Orleans. Gabriel is a fashion designer and runs her own company, along with being a model and a sewing instructor.

While Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel became Miss Universe 2022, the representatives from Venezuela and Dominican Republic were the top runners-up. Along with the stunning crown and honorable title, Gabriel will also have new roles and responsibilities, as well as a whopping annual salary and benefits.

What is prize money, annual salary of Miss Universe 2022?

The first and foremost thing that is awarded to the winner of the Miss Universe 2022 pageant is the bejeweled crown, which is encrusted with diamonds and sapphires and is worth over 5.5 million USD, which has 993 stone settings.

Apart from the “Force for Good” crown, Miss Universe 2022 winner R’Bonney Gabriel is expected to receive an annual salary of USD 250,000 for her soles and responsibilities, as well as a luxury apartment, most likely based in New York.

R’Bonney Gabriel will also be made to fulfill her responsibility as the new Miss Universe and will take part in several campaigns and recreational programs being run by the organization. She will get the opportunity to travel the world, many times to less developed countries for relief work.

Apart from the annual salary, the Miss Universe 2022 winner will also get prize money, which is around USD 250,000. The organization will also take care of all her expenses, including food and transportation. She will also get access to top fashion brands, make-up artists, and luxury accommodations, free of cost.

