Miss Universe 2021 winner Harnaaz Sandhu yells ‘Chak De Phatte’ on world stage - WATCH

Harnaaz Sandhu of Chandigarh has won the Miss Universe 2021 title, making India proud. As soon as the host proclaimed her as the winner, she burst into tears.

Later when pictures were being taken, the winner yelled ‘Chak De Phatte’.

When asked what advise she would provide to young women dealing with the difficulties they experience, Ms Sandhu responded calmly, "The biggest pressure the youth of today is facing is to believe in themselves, to know that you are unique and that's what makes you beautiful. Stop comparing yourselves with others and let's talk about more important things that's happening worldwide.

"This is what you need to understand. Come out, speak for yourselves because you are the leader of your life, you are the voice of your own. I believed in myself and that's why I am standing here today.”

Who is Harnaaz Sandhu?

21-year-old Harnaaz was born into a Sikh family and she hails from Chandigarh, a yoga enthusiast, and fitness lover Harnaaz started her journey in her teens.

Harnaaz Sandhu, who began her pageant career at the age of 17, has already won Miss Diva 2021, Femina Miss India Punjab 2019, and even placed in the Top 12 at Femina Miss India 2019.