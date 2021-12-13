Miss Universe 2021 winner Harnaaz Sandhu’s photos from finale wearing monokini and gown go viral

Harnaaz Sandhu of India is the new Miss Universe 2021. On December 12, 2021, the 21-year-old model was crowned Miss Universe 2021 in the Universe Dome in Eilat, Israel. Harnaaz has won Miss Universe title for the first time in 21 years. Lara Dutta had previously been crowned Miss Universe in 2000.

Here are her pictures from the finale-

Harnaaz looked stunning in a maroon cap-sleeved monokini and walked the ramp with grace and poise during the swimsuit round. It's clear to see why her appearance solidified her place in the competition's Top 10.

Harnaaz was stunning in her sequined gown and flashed her million-dollar smile, deserving of the title of Miss World!





21-year-old Harnaaz was born into a Sikh family and she hails from Chandigarh, a yoga enthusiast, and fitness lover Harnaaz started her journey in her teens. In 2017, she won Miss Chandigarh, later in 2018 she claimed the title of Miss Max Emerging Star India 2018.

Reportedly,she has two Punjabi films in her kitty, 'Bai Ji Kuttange' and 'Yaara Diyan Poo Baran,' that will release next year. Apart from her gorgeous looks, Sandhu is known for being a nature-lover. Her views about global warming and nature conservation impressed the panellist of Miss Diva. During the final round of the competition, Harnaaz determined to speak on Climate change and the adverse effects of Global Warming.