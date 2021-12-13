Miss Universe 2021 winner Harnaaz Sandhu did animal impressions on world stage

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu made history on Monday, December 13, 2021, when she was crowned Miss Universe 2021. The 21-year-old Chandigarh native won the coveted pageant at the 70th edition of the competition in Eilat, Israel.

The top three finalists from India, Paraguay, and South Africa were asked what advice they would provide to young women dealing with the pressures they face today during the final question and answer round.

Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu was visibly taken by surprise as Harvey told her, “I hear you do some pretty good animal impersonations. Let’s hear your best one." Harnaaz said, “Oh my god, Steve, I was not expecting to do this on the world stage.

“I have to do this, I have no other option," Harnaaz joked from the world stage. She went on to say that since she loved cats, she would do her best to impersonate one. “Brace yourself everyone," she said, before letting out a few “meow" sounds.

Harvey invited one of the finalists to do animal impressions and urged others to talk about themselves. Harnaaz was named the winner of the competition after edging over Paraguay's and South Africa's respective beauty queens in the top three.

After winning two titles, she competed for Miss India 2019, where ended up in the top 12. However, she had won Miss India Punjab, and in the same year, she also stared in The Landers music video 'Tarthalli'. This September, Harnaaz won the prestigious title of Miss Diva Universe India 2021 and she was honoured with the crown by Kriti Sanon.