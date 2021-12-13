Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu's mom will treat her with this delicacy when she returns home

Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned Miss Universe on December 12 2021, becoming the third Indian beauty diva to earn this title after Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000. Her family of four includes her father, PS Sandhu, mother Ravinder Kaur aka Ruby Sandhu, and brother Harnoor Sandhu. The family is extremely elated and spoke about their celebration plans when Miss Universe 2021 winner returns to her home from Israel where the beauty pageant was held.

"It's a proud moment for all of us. I can't express how happy I am. She has always been very active and determined," Harnaaz's mother, Ravinder Kaur, told the media at their residence in Mohali.

"Makki ki roti and sarson da saag is her favourite and I would love to treat her with it when she comes home. It doesn`t increase calories either," added Kaur, a gynaecologist by profession.

According to her mother, Harnaaz, who hails from a middle-class family, has proved her mettle. "She's very confident and focused on achieving her goals. We have supported her passion" she added.

Excited over her win, Harnaaz's brother, Harnoor, said: "Harnaaz remains calm and focused most of the time. She was confident from her school days that one day she will clinch this title and she got it." He even added that the Sandhu family could not sleep last night because of excitement and pressure. After she won the pageant, the family went to a nearby Sikh shrine to pray.



Sandhu's father has 17 brothers, and Harnaaz is the only female offspring in the extended family. "When she (Harnaaz) was born, we distributed sweets in the hospital," Harnaaz's father, P.S. Sandhu, said, adding that "we all will perform 'bhangra' and 'gidda' on her arrival."

Harnaaz is very close to her mother. One of her Instagram posts from October reads, "My mom has been my biggest inspiration, she is the creator of my dreams and the ladder to achieve the same. I already miss you mom, stay strong the way you are and keep inspiring me and others! @ruby6100 As they say, ‘ A mother's love is all-encompassing. It has no boundaries; it is unconditional; it is eternal; and it is everlasting. Love and Respect always and Forever". She had posted a picture kissing her mother along with this post.



A yoga enthusiast and fitness lover, 21-year-old Harnaaz is currently pursuing her Master’s degree in Public Administration.



(With inputs from IANS)