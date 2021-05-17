Miss Universe 2020: Know Miss India Adline Castelino's powerful answer and statement in the final round

The 69th Miss Universe competition is in its final leg and Miss India Universe Adline Quadros Castelino has made it to the top five. During the final Question and Answer round, the beauty queen was asked an interesting question for which she gave an interesting answer. The question to her was "Should countries lockdown due to COVID-19 despite the strain on their economies, or should they open their borders and risk a potential increase in infection rates?"

To which Adline Castelino stated, "Good evening universe. Well, coming from India and witnessing what India is experiencing right now, I have realized something very important that nothing is more important than the health of your loved ones. And you have to draw a balance between economy and health. And that can only be done when the government works with the people hand in hand and produces something that will work with the economy. Thank you."

In her final statement, Adline was asked to talk about 'free speech and the right to protest.' She said, "The right to protest. We've seen many protests in recent days. Especially I want to point out the protests that women have made throughout the years with equal rights. Until today, we lacking them. Because protest helps us raise our voice against what's happening against inequality. It helps minorities in any democracy to raise their voice. So the protest is very important. But what's not important is when you use it, because with every right comes responsibility for the use of it with power. Thank you."

Adline is a 22-year-old woman originally hailing from Kuwait who left for India to become a financially independent woman.