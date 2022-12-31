Miss Ukraine reveals warrior costume for miss universe, Internet Calls

Representational image

Miss Universe Ukraine Viktoria Apanasenko is being lauded for showcasing the costume that she will be wearing at the 71st Miss Universe pageant. The costume, called 'Warrior of Light', is designed by Lesia Patoka and her label Nagolovy. People from across the world have commended Ms Apanasenko for the symbolism presented by the ensemble. It has a multilayered motif with ornate, oversized blue and yellow wings. Ms Apanasenko is also seen wearing body armour and holding a sword to complete the outfit. The pageant will be held on January 14, in New Orleans.

In an Instagram post, Miss Ukraine said, "The 'Warrior of Light' costume symbolises our nation's fight against darkness. Like Archangel Michael, who defends Ukraine with a sword, it protects us."

The photo of the costume was shared a week ago and since then, it has been liked by more than 11,000 users.

"Viktoriia has a weapon in her hands, her body is covered in armor, and at the same time, she carries light through the darkness that came to our peaceful lands with the aggressor," the post further said.

The costume was designed in Ukraine in four months "in extreme conditions, to the sound of sirens, without electricity, and by candlelight", the post added.

Users were blown away by the choice of costume for the pageant.

"This is stunning," commented one user. "Pretty sure this is what the fashion world calls a 'statement'," said another.

On Twitter, one user called it "badass". "Miss Ukraine's costume for Miss Universe is called the Warrior of Light. I cannot tell you how badass this is," the user who goes by the handle @CaptainKaycee tweeted.

Ms Apanasenko also described the costume in the Instagram post. It said that the symbolic wings are burned in battle, framed in blue and gold armour in the colours of the Ukrainian flag, and decorated with various mirror ornaments, opened for the decisive battle.