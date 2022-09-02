Miss Diva Universe 2022 winner Divita Rai talks about pay parity, gender inequality | Exclusive

Credit: File photo

A 23-year-old model Divita Rai, who is also an architect by profession, won Miss Diva Universe 2022 title on Sunday. She was crowned the title by Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu at the 10th anniversary of the Miss Diva Universe pageant.

Divita will now represent the country at the 71st Miss Universe pageant, where Harnaaz Sandhu (Miss Universe 2021) will crown her successor. She recently interacted with DNA and shared her thoughts on various topics including gender inequality and pay parity. Take a look:

Q: After this major win, you are carrying the responsibility of representing India on an International stage. How do feel about it?

A: I think it's an incredible opportunity. Only a few girls get this chance to represent India on such a huge global platform as Miss Universe. I am very very grateful for this moment right now.

Q: In 2015, you talked about patriarchal society in an Instagram post. Has your perspective changed after seven years of this post or if it is still the same?

A: Still, women are not paid the same salary as men in a lot of industries, in a lot of fields. Millions of girls are still not able to get access to opportunities in education. As long as it is still there, we have to keep fighting for it. We should have this conversation about equality because it is a very real problem. I am someone who advocates for education, especially for girls’ education.

It is very important for young girls to know about their rights, to know what is possible for them in their life. To give them that exposure so that they can choose for themselves. They should have that confidence and build those life skills that are required for them to overcome whatever circumstances that come their way. That I believe education does for you and I really hope to work towards that sector.

Q: How you will utilise this opportunity?

A: Definitely, I really want to bring this cause of girls’ education. Even though, a lot of people say ‘yeah! It’s been better from the past.' Our population is so huge that even a small percentage of illiterate, people who don’t have access to technology run into millions. This is a very big problem and as long as we have this, we will fight for it.

Q: Describe the moment when Harnaaz Sandhu crowned you as Miss Universe Diva 2022

A: No matter how much you prepare yourself for that, as you think ‘ok, this is going to be the reality in a couple of minutes,’ you don’t know how to react when that actually happens. So long you are working for a certain moment to become a reality and when it becomes a reality it’s like you go bonkers as you don’t know what you think. And that is what I felt, it was a surreal moment and I wanted to be as present as I can. My parents were right there when I won. I looked at them as I wanted to see their pride and their faces. It gives me a lot of happiness as because of me they got this opportunity as well.