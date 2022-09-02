Miss Diva Universe 2022 Divita Rai reacts to trolls who body-shamed Harnaaz Sandhu | Exclusive

Credit: File photo

Divita Rai, a 23-year-old model from Karnataka, made everyone proud after she won Miss Diva Universe 2022 title on Sunday. Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu crowned her at the 10th anniversary of the Miss Diva Universe pageant. Divita recently interacted with DNA and talked about the people who target a woman for different reasons.

While speaking about the trolls targeting a woman and body shaming her, Divita stated, “Firstly, you have to commend the courage that a woman put to have themselves out there. Especially in the space of identity where people of all sorts threw their opinion, their hate on you but for a woman to have the courage to stick to own her truth, own herself and represent herself as she is. That is incredible, so we have to appreciate all that a woman goes through.

Recently, social media users targeted Harnaaz for her weight. While speaking about the same, Divita said, “The pride that Harnaaz has brought to the country is incredible. There are always going to be certain people who will try to pull a person down. They have no reason to give hate so I think it is very important for people to realize that we all come in different shapes, we all come in different sizes and we all have unique problems, and unique journeys. So, respect that and let a girl live. We all have dreams; we all have aspirations and we are all trying to do our best. So, in that respect, let them live their life.”

Divita is a multi-talented woman, she is a professional architect and a model. On being asked about her journey and how she entered this glamorous world. Divita said, “So it was always something that I want to experience and do in my life. It was a dream of course, not very easy. I have faced a lot of disappointments and rejections on my way to get to this point. Regardless, I didn’t give up and continued on irrespective of what people told me. They told me ‘it’s important to have a plan B, I don’t think you can make it. So many years you haven’t made it, so I don’t think you can do it.’"

She added, "You know you just have to cancel out that noise and what you want out of your life and go for it. And that is why I am here today."

On being asked if she has plans to work in Bollywood, she replied, “honestly, I haven't even given it much thought. Right now, I want to focus on Miss Universe and how to give my best, how to represent my country in my own unique way. That is my focus right now, after that we will see what options come my way.”

Divita will now represent India at the 71st Miss Universe pageant, where Harnaaz Sandhu will crown the winner.