Misho's Suhani Parekh flaunts her baby bump in 24k gold belly armour at Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani gala

As soon as the pictures of Misho's Suhani Parekh came out from the gala nights at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, they became viral on the internet.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 06, 2023, 07:45 AM IST

Misho's Suhani Parekh flaunts her baby bump in 24k gold belly armour at Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani gala
Misho's Suhani Parekh flaunts her baby bump in 24k gold belly armour at NMACC gala

Suhani Parekh, the founder and creative director of Misho, a jewellery label, attended the Day 2 of the grand launch of NMACC gala in Mumbao on Saturday (April 1). The famous jewellery designer wore a 24k gold belly armour and confidently flaunted her baby bump. 

As soon as her pictures came out from the gala nights at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, they became viral on the internet. 

 

 

These jaw-dropping pictures were posted from Misho's official Instagram handle, captioned as, ''There’s something so poetic about capturing the transient moments of life, when the ephemeral finds permanence in a piece of sculpture. These past few months have been an incredible journey as a to be mom and as a sculptor and artist I wanted to capture this adventure, this moment and my body in my favourite medium - metal.

It’s been remarkable to see and experience how a woman’s body changes through the months and as I enter into the last few weeks of my pregnancy, I’m completely in awe of what it’s created. This journey of transformation has been so inspiring - The textural details on the metal belly were carved and modelled on the sonography photographs of our little mini human’s face. I love that she’s not even here yet and she’s already dripping in MISHO :)''

Suhani Parekh is in the last month of pregnancy and her facial glow says it all. Netizens have loved how elegantly she carried the entire look and nailed it on the red carpet. 

Also read: Mukesh Ambani’s bahu Shloka Mehta flaunts baby bump gracefully during NMACC event, watch viral video

 

