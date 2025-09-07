Add DNA as a Preferred Source
HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Mira Rajput turns 31: A look at her inspiring journey from homemaker to successful entrepreneur

Mira Rajput Kapoor, wife of Shahid Kapoor, has transformed from a homemaker to a successful entrepreneur. With ventures like skincare brand Akind and luxury wellness centre Dhun, plus brand collaborations and investments, she inspires fans while building a net worth of Rs 8.6 crore.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Sep 07, 2025, 01:38 PM IST

Mira Rajput turns 31: A look at her inspiring journey from homemaker to successful entrepreneur
Mira Rajput Kapoor, wife of Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, celebrates her birthday today, giving fans a perfect opportunity to look back at her inspiring journey. From a young homemaker adjusting to life in the limelight to a confident entrepreneur, Mira has carved a niche for herself beyond her role as a celebrity spouse.

Entrepreneurial ventures

In June 2024, Mira co-founded Akind, a skincare brand launched in collaboration with Reliance Retail's beauty platform, Tira. The brand emphasises authenticity, inclusivity, and innovation, aiming to empower individuals to achieve their skincare goals through a wide range of products.

Building on her passion for holistic health, Mira launched Dhun, a luxury wellness centre in Bandra, Mumbai, in May 2025. Spanning 6,000 sq. ft., Dhun offers services designed to promote overall well-being, reflecting Mira's commitment to conscious living.

Brand endorsements and investments

Beyond her ventures, Mira Rajput is a sought-after influencer with over 5 million followers on Instagram. She has collaborated with renowned brands like Louis Vuitton and Dior, and has invested in various startups, including the athleisure label Athletifreak.

Estimated net worth

According to a TimesNow report as of 2025, Mira Rajput Kapoor's estimated net worth is approximately Rs 8.6 crore (Rs 86 million), derived from her entrepreneurial ventures, brand endorsements, and social media influence.

Mira Rajput Kapoor's journey from homemaker to entrepreneur showcases her versatility and determination. Through her ventures like Akind and Dhun, she continues to inspire individuals to embrace wellness and authenticity in their lives.

ALSO READ: Mira Rajput wished she could do what her friends were doing when she got married to Shahid Kapoor at 21: 'Was quite isolating'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
