Mira Rajput's lifting weights video will make you jump out of the bed and hit the gym

Mira Rajput, the wife of Shahid Kapoor, posted footage of her challenging workouts at the gym, and they are truly motivational. The diva, who has amassed a sizable Instagram following with her postings on lifestyle, fitness, and nutrition, is pictured working out hard and going all-out.

Mira demonstrates to her followers how to stay going when it comes to leading a healthy life, from lifting weights to strengthening the core combined with cardio.

The diva engages in a variety of exercises in the first film, from hip thrusts to core strengthening, which help to burn belly fat and tone the muscles in the thighs.

She does a stretching exercise on the yoga mat that relieves any back or spinal pain while straightening the spine and giving you good posture. She continues by performing balance exercises for strong arm muscles and other chest and back exercises.

Then, Mira performs squats while using weights to build her body's stamina and strength. You get a straight back from this strength exercise, and it also helps you lose belly fat and strengthen your hamstrings.

5 benefits of working out regularly

Improved physical health: Regular exercise helps maintain a healthy weight, reduces the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, and certain types of cancer, and improves cardiovascular health and lung function.

Increased energy and stamina: Engaging in regular workouts boosts energy levels by promoting better blood circulation and oxygen delivery to the muscles, enhancing overall endurance and reducing fatigue.

Enhanced mental well-being: Exercise has a positive impact on mental health, reducing symptoms of anxiety and depression. It releases endorphins, which act as natural mood lifters, and improves cognitive function and concentration.

Better sleep quality: Regular physical activity promotes better sleep patterns by reducing stress, anxiety, and insomnia. It helps regulate the body's sleep-wake cycle, allowing for more restful and rejuvenating sleep.

Increased self-confidence: Consistent exercise leads to improved physical fitness, body composition, and appearance. This can boost self-esteem and self-confidence, as well as provide a sense of achievement and personal empowerment.