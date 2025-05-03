The beauty treatment in question was a laser facial, which Mira decided to try after her 30th birthday in September 2024.

Mira Rajput, known for her glowing skin and minimalist beauty routine, recently shared a beauty treatment experience that left her regretting her decision. In a candid conversation on the Moment of Silence podcast, which aired on May 2, she opened up about a skincare mishap that caught her off guard.

The beauty treatment in question was a laser facial, which Mira decided to try after her 30th birthday in September 2024. As she explained, it was a spur-of-the-moment decision, something she thought would mark a new chapter in her skincare journey. "I thought it was about time. It’s soon after my birthday, I’m 30, and I need to do something new," Mira said.

However, the results weren’t what she expected. Instead of achieving the smooth, glowing skin she hoped for, Mira described her face as looking like it had been "ironed." She admitted feeling terrified and disappointed with how her skin appeared after the treatment. “I tried a laser that made my face look like I have taken an iron on my face,” she recalled. “I swear, I was so scared because I don’t know what got into me.”

Mira, who is typically known for her simple skincare routine, revealed that she generally swears by acids for her skin. "I don’t really like doing too many of these treatments. I swear by acids, I think those work really well for me," she added. Despite the setback, Mira’s experience highlights the importance of experimenting with skincare to find what truly works for your skin.

While she may have had a moment of skincare regret, Mira’s candidness serves as a reminder that beauty treatments don’t always go as planned. Sometimes, stepping out of your comfort zone helps you better understand and appreciate what truly suits your skin.

Also read: Anushka Sharma wears the prettiest pink co-ord for her 37th birthday celebration; it costs Rs...