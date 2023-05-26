Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

Mira Kapoor gives summer vibes in stunning floral co-ord set worth....

Mira has posted a series of pictures to her Instagram account. In the pictures, Mira looked breezy in a floral matching set.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 26, 2023, 10:58 PM IST

Mira Kapoor gives summer vibes in stunning floral co-ord set worth....
Mira Kapoor gives summer vibes in stunning floral co-ord set worth....

The fashion game of Mira Kapoor is consistently on spot. She lives by the motto "less is more," and we frequently catch her wearing elegant jewellery with flowing chiffon saris, simple cotton outfits, and other attire. In addition to her elegant and sophisticated couture line, Mira is well-known on Instagram for her beauty advice. Recently, Mira provided easy-to-copy summer fashion inspiration with a floral coordinated ensemble. 

Mira has posted a series of pictures to her Instagram account. In the pictures, Mira looked breezy and youthful in a floral matching set. She wore a tube-smoked crop top, matching trousers and a jacket with a notch collar and no sleeves. With her Apple watch and matching heels, she kept her look understated.

348624753-790600619033981-2203285028491573447-n

Mira wore a outfit from the brand, 'House Of Fett'. The price of the total outfit is worth Rs. 7,494 on the official website of the brand.

For glam slam, Mira chose a soft makeup with defined brows, kohl-filled eyes, pink nude lips and her beach curls left open completed her look.

 

 

 

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Ahsaas Channa, who played Shah Rukh Khan's son as child artiste, is leading actress and social media sensation now
From Neena Gupta to Sushmita Sen: Look at Bollywood’s single moms
In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in red thigh-high slit dress, fans call her 'explosive bombshell'
Meet Mandira Bedi, India's most popular female sports presenter and host
Shweta Tiwari looks drop-dead gorgeous in bralette blouse, mermaid lehenga; netizens say 'too sexy and tempting'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 jolts Japan's Tokyo, no tsunami warning
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.