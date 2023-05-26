Mira Kapoor gives summer vibes in stunning floral co-ord set worth....

The fashion game of Mira Kapoor is consistently on spot. She lives by the motto "less is more," and we frequently catch her wearing elegant jewellery with flowing chiffon saris, simple cotton outfits, and other attire. In addition to her elegant and sophisticated couture line, Mira is well-known on Instagram for her beauty advice. Recently, Mira provided easy-to-copy summer fashion inspiration with a floral coordinated ensemble.

Mira has posted a series of pictures to her Instagram account. In the pictures, Mira looked breezy and youthful in a floral matching set. She wore a tube-smoked crop top, matching trousers and a jacket with a notch collar and no sleeves. With her Apple watch and matching heels, she kept her look understated.

Mira wore a outfit from the brand, 'House Of Fett'. The price of the total outfit is worth Rs. 7,494 on the official website of the brand.

For glam slam, Mira chose a soft makeup with defined brows, kohl-filled eyes, pink nude lips and her beach curls left open completed her look.