Minorities Rights Day 2022: All you need to know about this day

Representational image

India is such a nation in the world, where people of different religions, castes and creed have been living together for a long time. India is the perfect example of 'Unity in Diversity'. According to the 2011 census, about 79.8 percent Hindus, 14.2 percent Muslims, 2.3 percent Christians, 1.7 percent Sikhs, 0.7 percent Buddhists, 0.4 percent Jains and 0.9 percent others live in India. One day in a year is celebrated as Minority Rights Day with the aim of protecting the rights of the minority communities here and ensuring their safety irrespective of their religion, language, caste, culture, tradition etc. It provides minorities with an opportunity to live without any fear and contribute to nation-building.

Minority Rights Day 2022: History

Minority Rights Day which is observed on December 18th every year was celebrated at the National Commission for Minorities on December 16, 2022. The United Nations on December 18, 1992, adopted and broadcast the Statement on the individual's Rights belonging to Religious or Linguistic National or Ethnic Minorities.

Minority Rights Day 2022: Significance

Minorities Rights Day commemorates the declarations on the rights of persons belonging to national or ethnic, religious and linguistic minorities. The government on this day ensures efforts to guarantee their rights of non-discrimination and equality.

Minority Rights Day 2022: Theme

This year-long 30th anniversary commemoration of the Declaration will focus on the theme "All in 4 Minority Rights" by promoting the belief that the rights of any person belonging to national or ethnic, religious, and linguistic minorities contribute to the political and social stability and progress of states