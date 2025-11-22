Ashes 2025-26: Zak Crawley joins unwanted list after twin ducks in Perth Test
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat issued BIG statement on Hindus in Manipur, says, 'If Hindu cease to exist..., Bharat is...', WATCH
Delhi-NCR pollution: Air quality remains 'very poor' despite slight improvement in AQI
Karnataka SHOCKER: Two arrested for sharing Indian navy's 'secret' information to Pakistan through WhatsApp, Facebook
Minimoons! New post wedding therapy, know why couples are ditching honeymoon
When Amitabh Bachchan almost got Manoj Bajpayee 'killed', The Family Man actor recalls: 'I said, “I’ll die...'
Netra Mantena's Udaipur wedding: Ranveer Singh makes Donald Trump Jr, his girlfriend dance to this viral song, WATCH
Inside Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana haldi ceremony: Indian women’s cricket team grooves to dhol beats with bride-to-be, Palak Muchhal gets emotional
Donald Trump jokes how he'd react if NYC-mayor elect Zohran Mamdani calls him 'fascist' in Oval Office, says, 'I would be...'
Donald Trump proposes new 28-points peace plan involving..., awaits Ukraine's approval, says 'we have a...',
LIFESTYLE
Honeymoon is becoming a thing of the past as recent Indian couples have started embracing a short 'minimoon' ditching the traditional over a week long trip right after the wedding. The couples prefer taking a short trip soon after the wedding, minimoon.
Honeymoon is becoming a thing of the past as recent Indian couples have started embracing a short 'minimoon' ditching the traditional over a week long trip right after the wedding. The couples prefer taking a short trip soon after the wedding, minimoon, and a long trip few onths after the wedding.
As part of the post wedding travel trend, couples are choosing experience based short trips which have seen a rise of
18% year-on-year, marking a balanced shift in how couples choose to travel, rest, celebrate, and spend time together.
This trend is picking pace due to several reasons. One of them and a major one being not struggling with waiting for leave approvals, long travel process and more for over a weeklong trip. Also, wedding rituals and elaborate ceremonies become stressful thereby leaving couples with no energy for a long and fulfilling trip. But with a short 4–5-day trip it becomes easy to enjoy a nearby place with not many arrangements.
On the other hand, the big honeymoon is the one intended to fulfill all the newlywed couple's goals-long days of relaxation, spending time together enjoying the scenic views, indulging in private activities like pool, and more.
As Abhishek Daga, Co-Founder of Thrillophilia, puts it, “Couples want both rest and adventure, just not all at once. This season is experience-first. They’re choosing slow luxury over checklist itineraries, privacy over crowds, and moments over miles.”