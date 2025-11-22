Minimoons! New post wedding therapy, know why couples are ditching honeymoon

Honeymoon is becoming a thing of the past as recent Indian couples have started embracing a short 'minimoon' ditching the traditional over a week long trip right after the wedding. The couples prefer taking a short trip soon after the wedding, minimoon.

Honeymoon is becoming a thing of the past as recent Indian couples have started embracing a short 'minimoon' ditching the traditional over a week long trip right after the wedding. The couples prefer taking a short trip soon after the wedding, minimoon, and a long trip few onths after the wedding.

As part of the post wedding travel trend, couples are choosing experience based short trips which have seen a rise of

18% year-on-year, marking a balanced shift in how couples choose to travel, rest, celebrate, and spend time together.

Why a short honeymoon?

This trend is picking pace due to several reasons. One of them and a major one being not struggling with waiting for leave approvals, long travel process and more for over a weeklong trip. Also, wedding rituals and elaborate ceremonies become stressful thereby leaving couples with no energy for a long and fulfilling trip. But with a short 4–5-day trip it becomes easy to enjoy a nearby place with not many arrangements.

On the other hand, the big honeymoon is the one intended to fulfill all the newlywed couple's goals-long days of relaxation, spending time together enjoying the scenic views, indulging in private activities like pool, and more.

As Abhishek Daga, Co-Founder of Thrillophilia, puts it, “Couples want both rest and adventure, just not all at once. This season is experience-first. They’re choosing slow luxury over checklist itineraries, privacy over crowds, and moments over miles.”