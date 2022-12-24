Military Method: How to Fall Asleep in 2 Minutes or Less

If you're someone who has trouble falling asleep at night, you may have heard of the Military Method as a way to fall asleep quickly. This method, also known as the "4-7-8" technique, was developed by Dr. Andrew Weil and is based on the principles of yoga and mindfulness. Here's how to use the Military Method to fall asleep in two minutes or less:

1. Find a comfortable position in bed. The Military Method can be done lying down, sitting up, or standing up, so choose whatever position feels most comfortable to you.

2. Place the tip of your tongue against the ridge of tissue just behind your upper front teeth, and keep it there throughout the exercise.

3. Exhale completely through your mouth, making a whoosh sound.

4. Close your mouth and inhale quietly through your nose to a mental count of four.

5. Hold your breath for a count of seven.

6. Exhale completely through your mouth, making a whoosh sound to a count of eight.

Also read: Winter is here: 5 Essential tools you must carry when traveling during winter

7. This completes one breath. Now inhale again, and as you hold your breath, count from one to four. Then exhale from one to eight.

8. Continue this pattern for four breaths in total, or for as long as you need to fall asleep.

The Military Method works by slowing down your breathing and heart rate, which helps to relax your body and mind. It also helps to focus your attention on something specific (your breath) rather than letting your mind wander and worrying about things.

While the Military Method can be an effective way to fall asleep quickly, it's important to note that it may not work for everyone. Some people may find it difficult to hold their breath for a count of seven, while others may find it hard to concentrate on their breath. If you find that the Military Method isn't working for you, there are other techniques you can try, such as progressive muscle relaxation or visualization.

It's also important to remember that getting a good night's sleep is about more than just falling asleep quickly. Establishing a regular sleep schedule, creating a relaxing bedtime routine, and making sure your bedroom is conducive to sleep (dark, quiet, and cool) are all important factors in getting a good night's rest.

In conclusion, the Military Method can be a helpful technique for falling asleep quickly, but it's just one of many options. Experiment with different techniques and see what works best for you, and remember that getting a good night's sleep is about more than just falling asleep quickly – it's also about creating a comfortable and relaxing sleep environment.