Miley Cyrus is engaged to boyfriend Maxx Morando, flaunts unique bombé-style diamond ring worth Rs...

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando's engagement rumours are buzzing over the internet as she shows off a cushion-cut diamond ring worth Rs 1.34 crore, designed in a bombé-style bezel setting.

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Dec 03, 2025, 08:29 PM IST

Miley Cyrus is engaged to boyfriend Maxx Morando, flaunts unique bombé-style diamond ring worth Rs...
Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando confirm their engagement

Miley Cyrus has always been one of pop culture’s most admired personalities. The singer has now confirmed her engagement to boyfriend Maxx Morando, marking a new chapter in a relationship. Miley showed up to the Hollywood premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash wearing a noticeable diamond on her left ring finger, instantly setting off engagement rumours.

Miley and Maxx started dating in 2022 after meeting on a blind date. They reportedly connected quickly, forming a relationship built on mutual respect and creative compatibility.

How much is the engagement ring worth?

Jewellery influencer Julia Chafe posted a video analysing its price details. According to her, Miley’s engagement ring is valued at USD 150,000, which is approximately Rs 1,34,83,350.

A unique design with high-end craftsmanship

The ring has been designed by Los Angeles-based jewellery maker Jackie Aish, who is celebrated for, artistic pieces. Julia described the ring as a 'super unique' piece featuring a four-carat elongated cushion-cut diamond set horizontally (east-west) instead of the traditional vertical alignment.

The diamond sits within a chunky bombé-style bezel setting, giving it a bold, sculpted appearance. The style is far from dainty and reflects a confident personality.

The ring appears to be set on a cigar band, allegedly made of 14-karat yellow gold, though Julia expressed doubts, saying, 'I doubt Miley would have a 14-karat gold engagement ring.'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

confusion about the diamond setting

Julia also noted that the ring’s setting seemed unusual, almost giving an impression that there were two diamonds or half-moon accents on either side. She admitted that more close-up photos are required to fully understand the structure of the piece.

About the couple's relationship

Miley, 33, and Maxx, 27, have been together for four years, first being linked in 2021. Miley later revealed in a British Vogue interview that they met on a blind date. Reports suggest Miley was spotted wearing the ring around mid-November, but the couple chose to keep things quiet until the premiere. 

