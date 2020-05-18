Headlines

Migrant labourer steals cycle to reach his hometown; his apology note will break your heart into pieces

Mohammad Iqbal stole a cycle from Rarah village of Bharatpur district from the house of Sahab Singh.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 18, 2020, 07:30 AM IST

A heartbreaking letter from a Migrant worker to a man from whom he stole cycle to reach his home is going viral on social media. Mohammad Iqbal, a migrant worker stole a bicycle in Bharatpur, Rajasthan to peddle 250 kilometres with his son to Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. 

Mohammad Iqbal stole a cycle from Rarah village of Bharatpur district from the house of Sahab Singh. Mr Singh found the apology letter on the veranda of his house. 

In the letter, Iqbal called himself a helpless labourer and father of a differently-abled son unable to walk. 

The letter read, “I am a helpless labourer and father of a differently-abled son, who cannot walk. That is why I am talking away your bicycle and forgive me if you can. Because I do not have any vehicle or transport and my son cannot walk. I have to go to Bareilly. Your helpless labourer Mohammad Iqbal Khan.”

As reported by Times Now, Prabhu Dayal, the cycle owner, first thought of approaching the police for the theft but changed his mind after he found the letter from where the bicycle was stolen. 

The letter has left many heartbroken on social media. "It's so disheartening to see the plight of a poor broken heart", wrote one user. "This legitimately made me burst into tears", wrote another. 

