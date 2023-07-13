Micronutrients vs macronutrients: What do you need the most for good health?

Headlines

This female billionaire helped Katrina Kaif's multi-crore business, was once India's richest woman; her net worth is...

Saif Ali Khan’s next action thriller with Pathaan director Siddharth Anand sold to Netflix for huge amount: Report

Tamannaah Bhatia unites with John Abraham ‘for a very special role’ in Nikkhil Advani’s directorial, Vedaa: See post

Has Dharmendra vowed never to watch Baghban because of Hema Malini's chemistry with Amitabh Bachchan? Actress answers

What makes pani-puri the most popular street food in India? Here's how to make it at home

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This female billionaire helped Katrina Kaif's multi-crore business, was once India's richest woman; her net worth is...

Saif Ali Khan’s next action thriller with Pathaan director Siddharth Anand sold to Netflix for huge amount: Report

Tamannaah Bhatia unites with John Abraham ‘for a very special role’ in Nikkhil Advani’s directorial, Vedaa: See post

10 most popular Indian web series of 2023 so far

8 best superfoods to increase red blood cells count

Sleep tips: 5 steps to get better sleep at night

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

These Bollywood actors appeared on international talk shows

Sunil Dutt, Nargis, Amitabh Bachchan: Bollywood actors who almost died while shooting films

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

'He's my happy place': Tamannaah Bhatia confirms she's dating Vijay Varma

Karnataka Election Results: Rahul Gandhi's first reaction after big win, 'nafrat ka bazaar’ closed

DNA| More than 200 dead & 900 Injured injured in Three-Train Accident In Odisha

Has Dharmendra vowed never to watch Baghban because of Hema Malini's chemistry with Amitabh Bachchan? Actress answers

Suniel Shetty recalls career struggles in emotional chat with Nikhil Kamath, says critics wrote him off even after hits

Watch: Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth, Nick Jonas' mom dance at their 'shared' birthday party; actress reacts

HomeLifestyle

lifestyle

Micronutrients vs macronutrients: What do you need the most for good health?

To achieve good health, it is essential to strike a balance between macronutrients and micronutrients.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 05:44 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Maintaining good health is a goal shared by many individuals, and a key aspect of achieving this lies in understanding the importance of proper nutrition. When it comes to nourishing our bodies, we often hear about the significance of both macronutrients and micronutrients. However, it is crucial to discern the differences between these two categories and determine which is needed most for optimal health.

Macronutrients: 

Macronutrients, as the name suggests, are nutrients required in large quantities by the body to provide energy and support various bodily functions. They consist of carbohydrates, proteins, and fats. Carbohydrates are the primary fuel source for our bodies, providing energy for daily activities. Proteins are essential for growth, repair, and maintenance of body tissues, while fats play a role in hormone production, insulation, and nutrient absorption.

The proper balance of macronutrients is vital for good health. Each macronutrient has a specific role, and an imbalance can lead to various health issues. For instance, excessive carbohydrate consumption can contribute to weight gain and an increased risk of chronic diseases. On the other hand, inadequate protein intake can hinder muscle development and impair the body's ability to repair itself. Achieving a balance among macronutrients ensures optimal energy levels, supports organ function, and promotes overall wellness.

Micronutrients: 

While macronutrients are crucial, it is equally important not to overlook the significance of micronutrients. Unlike macronutrients, which are needed in larger quantities, micronutrients are essential in smaller amounts but are no less important for maintaining good health. Micronutrients encompass vitamins and minerals, which are involved in various physiological processes, such as enzyme function, immune system regulation, and cell growth.

Vitamins are organic compounds required for a range of bodily functions, including energy production, immune system support, and maintenance of healthy skin, eyes, and bones. Minerals, on the other hand, are inorganic substances that aid in proper nerve function, fluid balance, bone health, and the production of hormones and enzymes.

Micronutrient deficiencies can lead to a host of health issues. For instance, inadequate vitamin C can result in scurvy, vitamin D deficiency can contribute to weakened bones, and insufficient iron can lead to anemia. Consuming a varied and balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean meats, and dairy products is key to ensuring an adequate intake of essential micronutrients.

Striking a Balance:

When it comes to the question of which is needed most for good health micronutrients or macronutrients it is crucial to recognize that both play integral roles. While macronutrients provide energy and support bodily functions, micronutrients are essential for optimal functioning and overall well-being.

To achieve good health, it is essential to strike a balance between macronutrients and micronutrients. A diet that prioritizes whole, unprocessed foods such as fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, whole grains, and healthy fats will naturally provide a harmonious blend of both macronutrients and micronutrients.

Also read: 5 high protein vegetarian foods to substitute chicken, egg

 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

GST Council agrees to levy 28% tax on online gaming, casinos, horse racing; tax reduced on food served in cinema halls

From online gaming to eating in movie theatres, here's a list of things that got expensive and cheaper

Remember Mamta Kulkarni, Bollywood diva who raised eyebrows with nude shoot; drug case ended her career, is now a sadhvi

Gajraj Rao reveals why he refused to reduce his fees, says ‘I have slept hungry, listened to abuse…’

School Holidays 2023: Noida, Greater Noida schools closed as Yamuna water level rises; check dates here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

These Bollywood actors appeared on international talk shows

Sunil Dutt, Nargis, Amitabh Bachchan: Bollywood actors who almost died while shooting films

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

5 things consumers can look from wearables in 2023

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE