FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA TV Show: Delhi Police's big charge, says 2020 riots were regime change operation

Michelle Obama reveals how she and Barack Obama keep spark alive after 30 years together

Watch: Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur break down in tears after India's historic win over Australia in Women's World Cup semi-final

Centurion Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur script history; end Australia's World Cup reign with record-breaking stand

Women's World Cup 2025: Jemimah Rodrigues' stunning century powers India to record chase against Australia, to face South Africa in final

Coldplay’s viral kiss cam moment returns as spooky Halloween meme: 'You guys win...'

Who is Jemimah Rodrigues? Star batter who scripted India's record chase with maiden ODI World Cup century against Australia

KBC 17: Threat to Amitabh Bachchan? Central agencies assess security risk after Diljit Dosanjh's gesture in the show

Record run-out for Australia as Deepti Sharma concedes 73 runs in IND vs AUS Semi-Final

'We started right from...': Rahul Dravid gives huge credit to Rohit Sharma for India's aggressive T20I mindset shift

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IAF to boost Rafale Jets power, to acquire Rs 15,000 crore proposed Meteor Air-to-Air missiles with a range of...

IAF to boost Rafale Jets power, to acquire Rs 15,000 crore proposed Meteor Air-t

DNA TV Show: Delhi Police's big charge, says 2020 riots were regime change operation

DNA TV Show: Delhi Police's big charge, says 2020 riots were regime change opera

Michelle Obama reveals how she and Barack Obama keep spark alive after 30 years together

Michelle Obama reveals how she and Barack Obama keep spark alive after 30 years

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Michelle Obama reveals how she and Barack Obama keep spark alive after 30 years together

They said that after years of working and living together, their most meaningful moments are simple and intimate.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Oct 30, 2025, 11:28 PM IST

Michelle Obama reveals how she and Barack Obama keep spark alive after 30 years together
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

Former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama offers a glimpse of her married life spanning more than three decades, saying that an ideal date night with Barack Obama means time spent peacefully at home with good food, candles and conversation.

In an exclusive interview with People magazine, Michelle said, "We've been married for 32-33 years... I always forget. I'm sorry."

They said that after years of working and living together, their most meaningful moments are simple and intimate.

"When we're both happy about a date night, we're at home. We just have a nice dinner, light the candles, listen to music, talk. We don't talk all day because we stay at home all day, right? We work at home," he added.

Michelle said that to keep things special, she and Barack deliberately keep their conversation to dinner. "When we are going to spend a special night, we say, 'Don't talk to me. Keep it for dinner.' He says, 'Kya Tumane Chichi Se Baat Ki?' And I say, 'Maine ki thi, but we won't talk about it until date night.'"

Occasionally, the couple goes out for dinner in Washington DC, but Michelle added: "I'm too old; I can't do both dinner and a movie. I'll just go out to see a movie. So, 'Let's pick one.'"

The interview comes months after Michelle dismissed speculation of her marriage to the former US president in April. In April, she publicly denied rumors of a separation and said that when women choose independence or time apart, people mistake it for problems in the relationship.

Earlier this year, when Barack Obama attended former President Jimmy Carter's funeral without Michelle, and then decided not to attend Donald Trump's second presidential inauguration, rumors of a rift began. But the former first lady made it clear that it was just a matter of setting her personal boundaries.

Also read: Viral Gen Alpha slang ‘6-7’ named Word of the Year 2025, here's what it really means

 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
DNA TV Show: Delhi Police's big charge, says 2020 riots were regime change operation
DNA TV Show: Delhi Police's big charge, says 2020 riots were regime change opera
Michelle Obama reveals how she and Barack Obama keep spark alive after 30 years together
Michelle Obama reveals how she and Barack Obama keep spark alive after 30 years
Watch: Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur break down in tears after India's historic win over Australia in Women's World Cup semi-final
Watch: Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur break down in tears after India's his
Centurion Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur script history; end Australia's World Cup reign with record-breaking stand
Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur script history; end Australia's World Cup re
Women's World Cup 2025: Jemimah Rodrigues' stunning century powers India to record chase against Australia, to face South Africa in final
Women's World Cup 2025: Jemimah Rodrigues' stunning century powers India to reco
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE