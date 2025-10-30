Michelle Obama reveals how she and Barack Obama keep spark alive after 30 years together

They said that after years of working and living together, their most meaningful moments are simple and intimate.

Former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama offers a glimpse of her married life spanning more than three decades, saying that an ideal date night with Barack Obama means time spent peacefully at home with good food, candles and conversation.

In an exclusive interview with People magazine, Michelle said, "We've been married for 32-33 years... I always forget. I'm sorry."

"When we're both happy about a date night, we're at home. We just have a nice dinner, light the candles, listen to music, talk. We don't talk all day because we stay at home all day, right? We work at home," he added.

Michelle said that to keep things special, she and Barack deliberately keep their conversation to dinner. "When we are going to spend a special night, we say, 'Don't talk to me. Keep it for dinner.' He says, 'Kya Tumane Chichi Se Baat Ki?' And I say, 'Maine ki thi, but we won't talk about it until date night.'"

Occasionally, the couple goes out for dinner in Washington DC, but Michelle added: "I'm too old; I can't do both dinner and a movie. I'll just go out to see a movie. So, 'Let's pick one.'"

The interview comes months after Michelle dismissed speculation of her marriage to the former US president in April. In April, she publicly denied rumors of a separation and said that when women choose independence or time apart, people mistake it for problems in the relationship.

Earlier this year, when Barack Obama attended former President Jimmy Carter's funeral without Michelle, and then decided not to attend Donald Trump's second presidential inauguration, rumors of a rift began. But the former first lady made it clear that it was just a matter of setting her personal boundaries.

