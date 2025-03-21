The only comparable work to Gram Yatra is Husain’s Zameen, which is housed in the National Gallery of Modern Art in New Delhi.

MF Husain’s painting Gram Yatra has set a new record for Indian artwork, selling for over ₹100 crore at Christie’s auction house. The sale price exceeded expectations and marked a significant moment for Indian modern art on the global stage.

Nishad Avari, head of South Asian Modern and Contemporary Art at Christie’s, revealed that the estimated price ranged between $2.5 million and $3.5 million. However, the final bid far surpassed this, reflecting the growing demand for Husain’s work. “This was a phenomenal piece, and its significance cannot be overstated,” Avari said.

The only comparable work to Gram Yatra is Husain’s Zameen, which is housed in the National Gallery of Modern Art in New Delhi. A founding member of the Progressive Artists Group, Husain played a key role in shaping modern Indian art. His work often depicted themes of rural life, mythology, and cultural heritage, making Gram Yatra a classic example of his artistic vision.

Art historian and curator Yashodhara Dalmia described the sale as a “homecoming of sorts” for the artist, who spent his later years in exile due to controversies surrounding his work. The painting highlights rural India, featuring scenes of a farmer tilling the soil, a woman using a traditional chakki, and a couple strolling by.

Avari noted that the farmer in the painting symbolises the foundation of India’s progress. “By highlighting the farmer, Husain forces viewers to focus on the country’s roots even as it moves toward urbanisation.”

Art expert Anand described Gram Yatra as an embodiment of Mahatma Gandhi’s vision. “Gandhi believed India’s soul resides in its villages, and Husain captured that soul on canvas.” Despite Husain’s global fame, his paintings have often been undervalued compared to his contemporaries. This record-breaking sale is expected to change that, bringing renewed recognition to his contributions.

The historic auction may also encourage collectors who own Husain’s gifted works to showcase them, further cementing his legacy in the art world.

