Methi water can control diabetes: Know it’s health benefits, how to make it

Diabetes is a common condition across the globe. It is caused by the fact that the body cannot create enough insulin to control blood sugar levels. To attack the disease at its fundamental root, doctors and specialists advise a variety of dietary and lifestyle adjustments. Other than avoiding sugar-laden foods and beverages, there are several treatments that can help control blood sugar levels. Methi water, also known as fenugreek water, is one such expert-suggested drink which can help regulate blood sugar levels and manage diabetes in the long run.

Bengaluru-based weight-management expert and nutritionist, Dr. Anju Sood said to NDTV that, "Fenugreek is excellent for regulating blood sugar levels. It may help in tackling insulin resistance, making it more responsive and sensitive. That is why it is more commonly used by diabetics."

Benefits of Methi

Fenugreek seeds are also rich in soluble fibre which means that they slow down the absorption of sugar. It contains minerals such as sodium, zinc, phosphorus, folic acid, iron, calcium, magnesium, potassium, and vitamins A, B and C. Apart from this, it is rich in plenty of nutrients like proteins, starch, sugar, phosphoric acid which besides controlling blood sugar level, reduces weight and protects against many diseases.

How to make Methi water for Diabetes?