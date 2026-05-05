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Met Gala 2026: Who is Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh? Know all about the Jaipur Royal Prince

Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh represented Jaipur’s royal heritage at the Met Gala 2026, wearing a Prabal Gurung-designed Phulghar coat inspired by Indian craftsmanship, blending tradition with modern fashion on the global stage.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : May 05, 2026, 01:20 PM IST

Met Gala 2026: Who is Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh? Know all about the Jaipur Royal Prince
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From Rajasthan, Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh brings Jaipur royalty to the Met Gala 2026 with a heritage-inspired couture look designed by Prabal Gurung, blending tradition, craftsmanship and modern fashion storytelling.

Who is Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh?

At the Met Gala 2026, from Rajasthan Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh is the ceremonial head of Jaipur’s former royal family. He belongs to the historical Kachwaha dynasty that once ruled the Pink City and Maharaja, known lovingly as 'Pacho' to those close to him. Sawai Padmanabh Singh became the titular Maharaja at the age of 12 in 2011 after his grandfather passed away. He continues in his role as Maharaja and is closely associated with Jaipur’s cultural identity and royal legacy.

Apart from his Maharaja role and royal background, he is a professional polo player who has represented India on international platforms and he is helping promote the sport in modern India. He also supports education and women’s empowerment, his inclination towards social work. Maharaja has also promoted and helped with the scholarships and digital learning programs for underprivileged girls. Sawai Padmanabh Singh developed a reputation as a global style figure, often seen blending traditional Indian aesthetics with contemporary fashion at international events.

Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh's Met Gala look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

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Maharaja wore at the Met Gala 2026, deeply rooted in Indian craftsmanship and heritage. He attended the event with his younger sister and she chose a stunning chiffon saree from her grandmother Maharani Gayatri Devi's collection. It was reworked into a gown by Prabal Gurung. He wore a custom 'Phulghar coat' designed by Prabal Gurung, which reportedly took around 600 hours to complete. The outfit was a careful mix of tradition and modern tailoring.

Also read: Karan Johar makes first statement after debuting in Met Gala 2026: ‘Life comes full circle’

The coat was made from luxurious midnight blue velvet and cotton materials, which displayed intricate aari and zardozi embroidery and resham and dabka work that demonstrated traditional Indian craftsmanship. The mirror sun design, which drew its inspiration from the Sri Niwas of Jaipur City Palace, served as a distinctive element that represented his royal heritage through his Suryavanshi ancestral line. He wore the coat with black trousers, which he tailored to include elements of Jaipur design together with traditional jadau and polki jewellery that drew inspiration from Johri Bazaar. His appearance received high praise because it presented a narrative which showcased the royal artistry of Jaipur and the textile heritage of India to an international audience.

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