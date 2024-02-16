Met Gala 2024: Date, theme, dress code; all you need to know about the biggest fashion event

The Met Gala 2024's theme, "The Garden Of Time," has been announced. On May 6, celebrities will don outfits designed by top stylists and designers to reflect this theme. The event, known for hosting luminaries from cinema, culture, fashion, and politics, promises another night of glamour and creativity.

As the biggest night in the fashion industry, the Met Gala will once again captivate audiences with its star-studded red carpet and showcase of artistic interpretations of the theme.

'The Garden Of Time' theme at Met Gala 2024

The Gala's theme, inspired by JG Ballard's 1962 short story, centres on a garden of time-bending flowers. Set against a deserted backdrop, the event promises a showcase of creative flair from celebrities and designers.

The Met Gala consistently ignites fashion conversations with its inventive themes, and this year's garden motif is sure to deliver avant-garde and captivating looks on the red carpet.

Who will chair the Met Gala 2024?

The Met Gala for 2024 will embrace the theme "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," showcasing nearly 250 garments and accessories from various eras spanning over four centuries at the Metropolitan Museum of Art from May 10 to September 2.

Chris Hemsworth will debut as a co-host alongside Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, and Bad Bunny for this year's prestigious event.

Last year's gala paid tribute to Karl Lagerfeld, the iconic designer whose influential six-decade career left an indelible mark on the fashion world.