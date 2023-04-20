Met Gala 2023 ticket price increases to Rs 41 lakh for its attendees, netizens say 'skyrocketing'

Met Gala 2023 ticket price increases to Rs 41 lakh for its attendees

Met Gala is a charitable and the most anticipated fashion event. The fashion show is held every year at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, in New York.

Indian representation at the Met Gala has been prominent since 2017 where several Indian names like Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and Isha Ambani made their MET debuts.

The gala, one of the world’s most prominent and talked about fashion events, will take place on May 1 this year and honour the legacy of ace designer Karl Lagerfeld. However, However, the recent increase in ticket prices has caused a stir among the public.

According to media reports, ticket prices for the 2023 Met Gala have been raised from $30,000 (Rs 24,67,785) to $50,000 (Rs 41,12,975).

This $20,000 increase in ticket prices has been met with criticism and controversy.

The Met Gala was originally started in 1948 to raise funds for the newly launched Costume Institute at the Museum of Art in New York.

The first event was a dinner function with a ticket price of $50.

Over the years, the event has grown in popularity and prestige, with A-list celebrities flocking to the event each year to showcase their fashion-forward looks.

In 2022, the Met Gala reportedly earned around $17.4 million.

Alia Bhatt to make her Met Gala debut in 2023 in Prabal Gurung creations

The venue and guest lists for the event are finalised. Interestingly, Elle India reported that Alia will grace the red carpet of the Met Gala for the very first time. The report also said that the actress will be wearing a Prabal Gurung outfit.