Met Gala 2023: Natasha Poonawalla wows all her fans in an edgy outfit, see pics

Indian socialite and businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla yet again attended the Met Gala 2023 and represented India and its culture on the red carpet. Her unique outfit is winning millions of hearts over the internet. Poonawalla nailed the Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty- in tribute to the late Chanel designer who died in 2019.

She made heads turn in a sculpted mirror dress with sharp shoulder spikes. Natasha took Instagram to share her series of pictures in the Schiaparelli outfit.

Natasha teamed her edgy ensemble with a sleek ponytail, also adorned with bejewelled accents. She, of course, let that outfit do all the talking and went minimal with glam. Dewy makeup rounded off with dramatic winged eyeliner and glossy nude lips was her beauty pick.

Natasha Poonawalla has become truly a fashionista and this was her fourth year of attending the biggest fashion event at Met Gala. And, no wonder her fans are loving what she wore on the red carpet.

Last year, she made a stunning appearance in a Sabyasachi saree topped with a gold breastplate-like corset that rose up to encase her head.