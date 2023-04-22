Met Gala 2023: From guest list to theme, everything you need to know about the event

Met Gala is a charitable and the most anticipated fashion event. The fashion show is held yearly at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, in New York.

Indian representation at the Met Gala has been prominent since 2017 where several Indian names like Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and Isha Ambani made their MET debuts. This year, Met Gala will fall on May 1, 2023, in New York.

Who gets invited to the Met Gala?

The Met Gala is an invitational event. Approximately 600 people make it onto Wintour's final guest list, which includes names from fashion, film, tech and politics.

Who will be at the Met Gala 2023?

The complete guest list for the Met Gala is never revealed, but we do know who some invitees are in 2023. Dua Lipa, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and Roger Federer will co-chair the event together.

And the May 2023 issue of Vogue features Anok Yai, Shalom Harlow, Kendall Jenner, Liu Wen, Adut Akech, Natalia Vodianova, Naomi Campbell, Amber Valletta, Gigi Hadid and Devon Aoki, so it's likely they will be on the carpet, too.

From the Bollywood industry, Alia Bhatt is reportedly going to attend the event this year.

Met Gala 2023 ticket price

According to media reports, ticket prices for the 2023 Met Gala have been raised from $30,000 (Rs 24,67,785) to $50,000 (Rs 41,12,975).

What is the Met Gala 2023 theme?

This year's theme pays homage to designer Karl Lagerfeld. As announced by musician and new LVMH creative director Pharrell Williams and Anna Wintour on Sept. 30, 2022, the official theme is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty."

Also read: Met Gala 2023 ticket price increases to Rs 41 lakh for its attendees, netizens say 'skyrocketing'