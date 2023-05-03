Met Gala 2023: Dua Lipa shines brighter than Priyanka Chopra on red carpet with stunning diamond worth...

Search icon
Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 03, 2023, 08:14 AM IST

The annual Met Gala has often been called fashion’s biggest and grandest night. The event, held on the first Monday of every May in New York, is organised for the benefit of the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art and sees the biggest celebs in the world in attendance. 

This year, the theme for the event is 'Karl Lagerfield: A Line of Beauty', a tribute to the late legendary German designer.

The Met Gala 2023, which was held on May 1 this year, saw several of the biggest celebrities like Rihanna, Zendaya, Jared Leto, Kim Kardashian, Michelle Yeoh, and many others in attendance. Alia Bhatt made her Met Gala debut this year while Priyanka Chopra made her fifth appearance there. From among the Indians, Natasha Poonawala and Isha Ambani also attended.

Among these celebs, the English and Albanian singer, Dua Lipa also made a stunning entry at the Met Gala 2023 and gave a tough competition to Priyanka Chopra by donning an exquisite diamond necklace.

For the biggest fashion night, the stunning English and Albanian singer opted for a white-black-coloured tweed ball gown from the label, Chanel 1992 Fall Couture collection. Her outfit features a deep sculpting neckline, a corset-style waist and a structured skirt that featured frill detail at the hemline. 

Apart from her outfit, Dua Lipa has been making a lot of headlines for her diamond necklace. She gave a tough competition to, Priyanka Chopra who wore a diamond necklace worth Rs. 204 crores. 

For the grand event, Dua Lipa donned an exquisite Tiffany & Co. diamond necklace. The white diamond necklace is over 100 carats, and it pays homage to the shape of the iconic yellow Tiffany diamond. The neckpiece is reportedly worth 30 million USD, which in Indian currency is approximately Rs. 245 crores.

For the glam picks, Dua accentuated her look with subtle makeup, including smokey cat eye, soft pink lipstick, and blushed cheeks. 

