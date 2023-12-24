Merry Christmas 2023: Top 10 wishes, quotes, greetings to share on December 25

Merry Christmas 2023: Here are some greetings, wishes, images, and messages that you can share on Facebook, WhatsApp, and other social media platforms.
Christmas is a time to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ and to have fun. This is the season when you spend quality time with your loved ones and close companions. However, have you given any thought to the Christmas cards you need to send to your distant relatives? Don't worry—we've got you covered!
- From our family to yours, have a wonderful Christmas, Merry Christmas 2023!
- Count your blessings, sing your Christmas carols, open your gifts, and make a wish under the Christmas tree. May you have a Merry Christmas!
- Peace and love to you this holiday season and in all the seasons of the year to come. Merry Christmas
- Merry Christmas! Peace and goodwill, love, and great joy are our wishes for you.
- You make the stars shine brighter and the winter days warmer just by being in my life. Merry Christmas to my favourite person in the world!
- Merry Christmas 2023, may your heart find peace in Heaven this Christmas and the new year brings you new opportunities and possibilities.
- I wish Santa Claus brings you the gift of never-ending happiness this Christmas season. Have a great X-Mas 2023!
- Wishing you the best during this joyful season. I hope your holidays are filled with festivities and lots of happiness. Merry Christmas 2023!
- Merry Christmas 2023, Wishing you Happy Holidays and a New Year.
- May Santa bring you the gifts you want and may you never take your blessings for granted. Be thankful and Merry Christmas! Happy holiday wishes to you!
- Good tidings we bring to you and your kids...Oh, bring us some figgy pudding! We wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!!
- We Wish You a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year
- May this Christmas and new year be filled with happiness in all that you do. Merry Christmas 2023!
- Christmas can be many things or it may be a few, but all I wish on this holiday is the best for you. Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!
- Jingle all the way! Merry, Merry Christmas.