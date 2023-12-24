Merry Christmas 2023: Top 10 wishes, quotes, greetings to share on December 25

Headlines

Merry Christmas 2023: Know history, significance and 5 traditions of the day

MI coach calls this player an 'X-factor' for IPL 2024, its not Rohit, Hardik, Bumrah, Suryakumar

Meet man, who started jewellery store, built a Rs 17,000 crore and then sold it

Sports Ministry suspends WFI Chief Sanjay Singh, here's what happened

Siddhant Chaturvedi says his nepotism jibe at Ananya Panday was 'ice-breaker' for them: 'It never actually...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Merry Christmas 2023: Know history, significance and 5 traditions of the day

Meet man, who started jewellery store, built a Rs 17,000 crore and then sold it

MI coach calls this player an 'X-factor' for IPL 2024, its not Rohit, Hardik, Bumrah, Suryakumar

Star players who never captained Team India

Cricketers who retired in 2023

Top 10 masked WWE wrestlers of all time

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

IPL Auction 2023: Who is Kavya Maran? all you need to know about SunRisers Hyderabad CEO

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek kumar accuses Ankita Lokhande of marrying Vicky Jain for Money

New Coronavirus Variant JN.1 Detected: How Worried Should You Be | Symptoms | Precautions

Siddhant Chaturvedi says his nepotism jibe at Ananya Panday was 'ice-breaker' for them: 'It never actually...'

Rajkumar Hirani reveals he decided to work with Shah Rukh Khan after watching Cirkus: 'Had to wait for 20 years'

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Merry Christmas 2023: Top 10 wishes, quotes, greetings to share on December 25

Merry Christmas 2023: Here are some greetings, wishes, images, and messages that you can share on Facebook, WhatsApp, and other social media platforms.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated: Dec 24, 2023, 12:40 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Christmas is a time to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ and to have fun. This is the season when you spend quality time with your loved ones and close companions. However, have you given any thought to the Christmas cards you need to send to your distant relatives? Don't worry—we've got you covered!

Here are some greetings, wishes, images, and messages that you can share on Facebook, WhatsApp, and other social media platforms.

  • From our family to yours, have a wonderful Christmas, Merry Christmas 2023!
  • Count your blessings, sing your Christmas carols, open your gifts, and make a wish under the Christmas tree. May you have a Merry Christmas!
  • Peace and love to you this holiday season and in all the seasons of the year to come. Merry Christmas
  • Merry Christmas! Peace and goodwill, love, and great joy are our wishes for you.
  • You make the stars shine brighter and the winter days warmer just by being in my life. Merry Christmas to my favourite person in the world!
  • Merry Christmas 2023, may your heart find peace in Heaven this Christmas and the new year brings you new opportunities and possibilities.
  • I wish Santa Claus brings you the gift of never-ending happiness this Christmas season. Have a great X-Mas 2023!
  • Wishing you the best during this joyful season. I hope your holidays are filled with festivities and lots of happiness. Merry Christmas 2023!
  • Merry Christmas 2023, Wishing you Happy Holidays and a New Year.
  • May Santa bring you the gifts you want and may you never take your blessings for granted. Be thankful and Merry Christmas! Happy holiday wishes to you!
  • Good tidings we bring to you and your kids...Oh, bring us some figgy pudding! We wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!!
  • We Wish You a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year
  • May this Christmas and new year be filled with happiness in all that you do. Merry Christmas 2023!
  • Christmas can be many things or it may be a few, but all I wish on this holiday is the best for you. Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! 
  • Jingle all the way! Merry, Merry Christmas. 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

NASA drops stunning image of 'irregular galaxy' 7 million light-years away from Earth

K-pop singer Aoora's family upset with Bigg Boss 17 makers, accuses them of mocking him: 'He has been trying to...'

Two Indian millionaires feature in advisory council of charity founded by King Charles, check details

Watch: Suryakumar Yadav recreates 'Meri ek taang nakli hai' dialogue after ankle injury, video goes viral

This new AI calculator predicts human death with 78% accuracy, details inside

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE