Christmas 2022: What is the difference between the words Happy and Merry?

Representational image

The festival of Christmas is celebrated every year on 25 December. The month of December is the last month of the year. Being the last festival of the year, people celebrate it with great enthusiasm. Countries around the world eagerly wait for the festival of Christmas. The festival of Christmas is celebrated on the auspicious occasion of the birthday of Jesus. On this occasion, Santa Claus brings gifts for the children. People wish each other Christmas. Send Merry Christmas messages to each other. Generally, the English word Happy is used while wishing for any festival in English. However, while wishing for Christmas, say Merry Christmas. Have you ever wondered why people don't say Happy Christmas instead of Merry Christmas like other festivals? What is the meaning of the word mary and what is the difference between happy and mary?

Meaning of the word Mary

The English word Mary is a combination of Germanic and Old English. Its simple meaning is Happy. That is, Mary means blissfully or happily. But on Christmas people choose the word Mary instead of Happy.

Where did the word Mary originate?

The word Mary came into existence in the 16th century. At that time the English language was in its infancy. The word Mary became very popular in the 18th and 19th centuries. Later, in addition to Happy on Christmas, people mostly started using Mary.

Why is Mary called at Christmas?

The word Mary was popularized by the famous writer Charles Dickens. He used the word Mary a lot in his book "A Christmas Carol". After which the word Merry on Christmas instead of Happy came into vogue. Although before this, people used to wish others only by saying Happy Christmas.

In which country is it called Happy Christmas?

By the way, Merry Christmas is more popular and in most countries, greetings are given to each other only by saying Merry Christmas. But many people in England still speak Happy Christmas. Both are correct words. The meaning of Happy Christmas and Merry Christmas is the same but most people use the word, Merry, to say Happy Christmas but it is not wrong.