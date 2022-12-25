Merry Christmas 2022: 4 Churches in Delhi NCR to visit for Xmas celebrations

Representational image

Christmas is the main festival of Christianity, but most people in India celebrate this festival with pomp. People celebrate Christmas through sweets, chocolates and fun activities. By the way, winter vacation also continues during this time and travelling during this time is quite fun.

Although not everyone wants to travel during this so, we have got 4 popular churches in Delhi-NCR, where you can celebrate the festival in a different way by visiting it and seeking the blessing of Jesus.

On the occasion of Christmas, we have got 4 famous churches in Delhi NCR that are famous worldwide.

Here is the list of churches in Delhi NCR where Christmas is celebrated with great pomp.

Sacred Heart Cathedral Church- The Sacred Heart Cathedral Church is the most famous church in the city of Delhi. Easter and Christmas are the best times to visit here, as many major celebrations are held here on Christmas.



St. James Church- Earlier known as Skimmer Church, St James's Church is believed to be the oldest worshipping church in Delhi. It was started by Colonel James Skinner, after whom it was named. It is situated in the Kashmere Gate area. Many people have visited this church including the Viceroy of India in 1931, Queen Elizabeth II in 1961 and the Archbishop of Canterbury in 1995.



St. Thomas Church- St. Thomas Church is also a popular church to visit for Christmas. St. Thomas Church was constructed in 1972 and has been attracting hordes of devotees since then. The design of the building has been taken from the Mughal structures which makes it different from other churches. It is located in RK Puram.



St. Luke's Church- St. Luke's Church built in Defense Colony Delhi is also a great place, where lots of lights and decorations are done on Christmas and many programs are also held. If you live in Central South Delhi or are travelling around this area, do take out some time and visit here.