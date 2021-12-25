Merry Christmas 2021: WhatsApp messages, wishes, greetings, quotes to send to your loved ones

Christmas carols, X-mas tress and Santa Claus....The year-end holiday season is here!

The cheerful festival of Christmas is celebrated annually on January 25th to mark the birth of Jesus Christ. People all across the world visit churches, exchange presents, decorate X-mas trees, relish delicious food and spend time with their families and friends to celebrate the festival.

Here are some of the messages, greetings, wishes, and quotes you can share with your loves ones and make their Christmas more merrier

Wishing you the best during this joyful season. I hope your holidays are filled with festivities and lots of happiness. Merry Christmas!

May your Christmas be full of laughter and your stocking full of gifts. Happy Holidays.

Count your blessings, sing your Christmas carols, open your gifts, and make a wish under the Christmas tree. May you have a Merry Christmas!

I wish Santa Claus brings you the gift of never-ending happiness this Christmas season. Have a great X-Mas!

Christmas is a time for love and laughter, for warmth around the fireplace and stockings filled with gifts. But the true warmth and the true gift of Christmas is your health and happiness, and that's what we wish for this year.

Your friendship and love are the best gift I've ever received. On this joyous occasion, I send all my love your way. Merry Christmas!

May the sparkle and joy of Christmas fill your heart. I wish you a season filled with happiness and merry-making.

Ho! Ho! Ho! It’s the time to spread cheer, be merry and meet your loved ones. A very merry Christmas to you and your family!

May Santa bring you the gifts you want and may you never take your blessings for granted. Be thankful and Merry Christmas! Happy holiday wishes to you!

"Christmas is like candy; it slowly melts in your mouth sweetening every taste bud, making you wish it could last forever" - Richelle E. Goodrich.

“Christmas is a bridge. We need bridges as the river of time flows past. Today's Christmas should mean creating happy hours for tomorrow and reliving those of yesterday.” - Gladys Bagg Taber