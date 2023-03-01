Mental health: Deepika Padukone's tips on how you can tackle depression

Representational image

Deepika Padukone has always been vocal about her mental health and has raised her voice to remove the taboo from society against mental health problems.

In an old interview, Deepika Padukone said, that mental health problems can happen to anyone and, one should never hide it because of the fear of getting judged.

Also read: Mental health tips: 5 effective ways for women to beat everyday stress

Also, there shouldn't be any shame in reaching out to the expert for help.

Deepika believes that there is a need for more awareness about mental health. She believes that in today's time, there should be an open discussion about mental health and there is a need to create more awareness in this regard. According to Deepika Padukone, now people have started talking openly about mental health. Now it is not considered as a stigma as it was earlier but there is a need to create more awareness in this regard.

Let us tell you that Deepika keeps working on social media to spread awareness about depression and mental health. Deepika Padukone once shared a post on her insta, in which she wrote- 'Repeat After Me: Depression can be treated. Repeat After Me: Treatment of depression is possible. Repeat After Me: Depression can be prevented'.

Here are some tips by Deepika Padukone to tackle depression:

Create a peaceful environment

For the mind to remain stable, it is very important that the things and environment around you should also be organized. When things around you are spread and scattered, the mind is also disorganized.

Maintain a routine for mental health

Life has become very complicated amid the post-corona epidemic, so follow such a routine that will keep you indulged and stress-free.

Pursue your passion

After working on your hobby, you feel relaxed. If you get pleasure from cooking, then definitely make your favourite food. On the other hand, if you are fond of painting, then do painting too.

Stay connected with loved ones

Having an open heart conversation with your loved ones is extremely important to feel guided and burden free.

Connect with nature

Take out some time from your busy schedule to spend time with nature. If you are fond of gardening then plant trees and spend some time doing gardening. By doing this you will be able to feel full of energy and connected to your roots.

Meditate and exercise

Take the help of meditation and exercise. Make sure to include meditation and exercise in your daily life. Doing this has a very positive effect on your physical and mental health.

Listen to good music

Listen to your favourite melodious tune or music. With this, your mood will be fresh as well as mental health will also be better.