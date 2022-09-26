Mental health: 4 ways to boost your mental wellbeing

Photo: Pexels

Our mental health is important. By looking after it, we can feel happier, more positive and are better equipped to get the most out of life. There are five simple things we can do as part of our daily lives to boost our mental health and well-being.

Here are five amazing ways to well-being.

Connect

Connect with those around you; with family, friends, colleagues and neighbours. Look to spend meaningful time. Connecting with those around you; with family, friends, colleagues and neighbours. Look to spend meaningful time with people each day. Instead of sending an email, talk to someone. Speak to someone new ask how someone's weekend was and really listen when they tell you. Arrange a catch-up with friends. Join a club or group of people who share a common interest. Put five minutes aside to find out how someone really is. Think of these connections as the cornerstones of your life and invest time in developing and strengthening them. Building these connections will support you every day.

Be active

Look for ways to be active every day. Go for a walk or a run Step outside Stretch Cycle. Play a game Do some gardening, and dance. Most importantly, discover a physical activity you enjoy and that suits your level of mobility and

Fitness

Being active every day causes changes Being active every day causes changes in our brain which can positively affect our mood. Exercising makes you feel good. Take notice - to take notice is to be present in the here and now. Pay attention to the world around you: nature, people, your thoughts and feelings. Be curious. Catch sight of the beautiful. Remark on the unusual. Notice the changing seasons.

Keep learning

Keep learning is about learning new skills and information about topics that interest us. We can keep learning by: trying something new Rediscovering an old interest, or signing up for a course. Taking on a new responsibility at work or learning to play a musical instrument.