Mental health: 4 signs of depression that should never be ignored

Depression can ruin the pleasure or enjoyment out of the things you love. (Picture: pexels)

Feeling sad because of some tough times is normal, but depression is a cut above and is a condition that needs to be taken seriously. Depression refers to feeling down and more for an extended period. You might be sad every day and might find it tough to break out of the hold it has on you. Depression can last for some days, weeks, or even years. You need to make sure you seek help for this problem after identifying it. Depression causes hormonal imbalance inside the body as the brain does not have the environment to function properly.

In such a situation, people dealing with depression should try to reach out for help from a therapist or someone from a close circle.

Here are 4 signs of depression that should not be ignored whether it's mild or severe.

Not feeling well- This might sound like an obvious sign, but it is often hard to realize that you are down and not feeling well. It's sometimes more than just being sad. You may feel irritated about small things or frustrated during the day. You may feel restless and anxious as well. If this continues for an extended period of time, you need to make sure you don't let the feeling stay.

Thinking proves difficult- Another common sign of depression is not being able to put your mind to a task. You may feel distracted and restless, losing focus all the time. Moreover, your thoughts might turn cloudy and negative. You might find yourself regularly turning towards the dark, such as suicide or self-harm. These are dangerous signs that you have to take seriously.

You struggle with your daily activities- Depression disorder interferes with your life. It makes it difficult for you to even attempt daily activities. You might lose enthusiasm for what you do and your inability to focus and put your mind to the things might make you want to avoid responsibility altogether. You will start to find hobbies less interesting and might even begin to ignore your family and friends. Soon enough, you may also ignore your hygiene, job and intaking proper diet.

Changes in appetite- People who are dealing with depression, not only have to struggle with depression but also with the fluctuation in their appetite. Some can also gain some extra kilos. In this situation, people should opt for a healthy diet which can also uplift their mood.