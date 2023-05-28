Menstrual Hygiene Day 2023: 6 signs that you are suffering from vaginal infection

Menstrual Hygiene Day 2023

Every year on May 28, Menstrual Hygiene Day is observed to increase awareness about the value of proper menstrual hygiene, eliminate stigma associated with periods, and address barriers to access to menstrual products. Around 1.8 billion people—including girls, women, transgender males, and non-binary people—menstruate each month, according to UNICEF. Many of them deal with a variety of problems, such as social isolation and stigma. The difficulties associated with menstrual health and hygiene can be exacerbated by gender inequity, discriminatory social standards, cultural taboos, poverty, and a lack of basic amenities like restrooms and sanitary products.

On Menstrual Hygiene Day 2023, it's essential to raise awareness about menstrual hygiene and promote good practices. When it comes to identifying if you have a menstrual infection, there are several signs and symptoms you can look out for. Here are some common indicators:

Abnormal vaginal discharge: If you notice a sudden change in the color, consistency, or smell of your vaginal discharge, it could be a sign of infection. Unusual discharge may appear thicker, clumpy, yellowish, greenish, or foul-smelling.

Itching or irritation: Persistent itching or irritation in the vaginal area could indicate an infection. It may be accompanied by redness, swelling, or discomfort.

Pain or discomfort: Infections such as yeast infections or bacterial vaginosis can cause pain or discomfort in the vagina or lower abdomen. You may experience pain during urination or sexual intercourse.

Unusual bleeding: While some changes in your menstrual flow may be normal, such as lighter or heavier periods, if you experience excessively heavy bleeding, spotting between periods, or bleeding after intercourse, it could be a sign of an infection or other underlying issue.

Painful periods: Menstrual cramps are common, but if you experience severe or debilitating pain during your periods that interferes with your daily activities, it's important to consult a healthcare professional.

Fever or general malaise: In some cases, infections can lead to systemic symptoms such as fever, fatigue, or a general feeling of being unwell.

Also read: Menstrual Hygiene Day 2023: 7 Menstrual hygiene tips that every school going girl should follow