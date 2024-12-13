The primary trigger for IMS is a drop in testosterone levels, which happens naturally as men age.

Do you ever feel like your partner or guy friends are unusually moody or irritable around the same time each month, and wonder if they're PMSing too? You’re not alone in thinking this. While men don’t experience PMS in the same way women do, they do go through a condition called Irritable Male Syndrome (IMS), which can mimic many of the same mood swings and irritability.

What is Irritable Male Syndrome?

Irritable Male Syndrome (IMS) is a term coined by psychotherapist Jed Diamond to describe a set of symptoms in men that resemble the mood swings often associated with PMS. While it’s not a direct equivalent of PMS, IMS can cause men to experience irritability, frustration, anxiety, and even depression, especially when undergoing hormonal changes. Unlike PMS, which is linked to the menstrual cycle, IMS is more closely associated with fluctuations in testosterone levels.

What causes Irritable Male Syndrome?

The primary trigger for IMS is a drop in testosterone levels, which happens naturally as men age. Testosterone is the hormone that influences many aspects of male health, including mood, energy, and libido. When testosterone levels fluctuate or drop, it can lead to symptoms like mood swings, irritability, and lack of motivation—much like PMS.

Stress is another major factor that can contribute to IMS. Increased stress, poor diet, and a lack of sleep can all aggravate mood swings, making men more prone to the emotional ups and downs that resemble PMS. In fact, even minor lifestyle changes or biochemical imbalances can make men feel on edge.

Do men experience hormonal shifts like women?

While it’s not the same as the hormonal shifts women experience during their menstrual cycles, some researchers suggest that men may experience a form of "sympathy PMS." This means that a man’s moodiness could stem from empathy or stress related to a partner who is going through PMS. As a result, men might find themselves more irritable or anxious during the same periods, especially when their partner is experiencing emotional changes.

How to handle it

Recognizing IMS in men can be tricky, as many of these symptoms can be mistaken for general moodiness or stress. However, if you notice consistent irritability, frustration, or emotional withdrawal from a man, it might be linked to hormonal changes. The first step is to have an open conversation with him about what he’s feeling. Try to understand the root cause of his mood swings, whether it’s stress, lifestyle, or something more serious.