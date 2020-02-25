Melania and Ivanka Trump go white for Day 2 of India visit; latter opts for Anita Dongre sherwani

US President Donald Trump and wife Melania Trump along with daughter Ivanka Trump are enjoying his 36-hour visit to India. For the second day, the family went for sightseeing and then US President with Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a joint press conference at Hyderabad House. Ivanka also joined her father while Melania headed to Sarvodaya Co-Ed Senior Secondary School, in New Delhi to witness a 'happiness class'.

For the day, First Lady of the US opted for a buttoned midi dress by Venezuelan fashion designer Carolina Herrera which had prints all over it and teamed it up with a red broad belt tied around the waist. Melania styled her hair in waves and completed her look with minimal makeup.

On the other hand, Ivanka for today opted to wear attire by Anita Dongre. She donned a white bandhgala buttoned sherwani with matching straight fit pants and white pointed pumps. Like her first day appearance, she donned centre-parted hairdo.

Talking about the outfit, Anita said in a statement, "Ivanka is wearing a sherwani made out of handwoven silk from Murshidabad, West Bengal. It is timeless, and such a classic. We created this style twenty years ago and it's amazing to see how beautifully relevant it is even today. A powerful, standout silhouette, a sherwani carries the same charisma in absolutely any colour but my personal favourites are the evergreen blue, white and black."

This is Melania's first visit to India, while Ivanka has visited two years back for Global Entrepreneurial Summit in Hyderabad.