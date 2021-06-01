Mehul Prashar motivates youth through his contributions to the society

Without change, progress is impossible, and those who can't change their ideas can't alter anything. Working on this constant change, Mehul Prasahr ABVP’s elected President & social activist is running awareness campaigns and programmes regarding environmental cleanliness and public health.

About Mehul Prashar

Being from Delhi, his political activism started while he was still in college. In 2014, he was voted unopposed as a student union councillor and Sports Secretary of the University of Delhi Students Union. He went on to become the District Coordinator at Zila Sanyojak, ABVP, Vibhag Sah-Sanyojak, ABVP, and State Executive Member, ABVP, before retiring in 2018.

His initiative towards environment Cleanliness

He organises online and offline awareness efforts to tell the public about the availability of free toilets under the Swach Bharat Abhiyan, an environmental and public health project.

According to Mehul, cleanliness is critical for the nation's health and safety. Keeping the environment clean would benefit the country's future. He also focuses on launching the programme from his own house.

He is pursuing to cover all areas of the national capital territory. Additionally, Mehul doesn’t want to restrict his ambitions to the country. Instead, he believes each developing country should have cleaner environments to build a better future for its citizens.

His initiative toward Toilet Awareness Campaign

He has been working tirelessly on the toilet awareness campaign while simultaneously maintaining the environment free of human waste. As a result, the effort is proving to be effective in improving the country's image. Furthermore, the public awareness campaign benefits more than one person in a town or city throughout the country. He will then go on to other areas after covering the national capital regions.

Mehul's social media posts have a large following in India and internationally. For his continued contributions, he earns a lot of praise from the general population. His strengths, such as campaigning for social justice, hearing, critical thinking, conflict resolution, and decision-making, made these possible. Looking back on his journey, one can't help but be pleased by the fact that he is doing his best to use the power of the digital world to bring about constructive change in society.

Disclaimer – This is a featured article.