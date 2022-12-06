Mehreen Qazi, Athar Aamir Khan's display of love on Instagram are couple goals, call marriage 'heaven on Earth'

Search icon
Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA web team |Updated: Dec 06, 2022, 02:30 PM IST

Mehreen Qazi is a medical doctor. She is a native of Jammu and Kashmir (File)

Some people say marriage completes them, some say it is a jail in disguise. One of Instagram's most followed couples, IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan and Dr Mehreen Qazi, however, have called marriage "heaven on earth". Mehreen Qazi and the IAS officer got married on October 1. Last week, they celebrated their two-month anniversary. Dr Qazi, an Instagram celebrity and a medical doctor, has lakhs of followers on the social media platform. She keeps dropping beautiful pictures celebrating their love for each other. Most of these photos go viral. She recently wrote a message on Instagram that proved these two months have increased their love for each other. 

Last week, she wrote that the last two months with Athar Aamir Khan were better than heaven on earth.

"That's better than two months with a sweet, loving, and beautiful person like you? Does that compare to heaven on earth? Happy 2-month anniversary to me and you," she wrote on Instagram.

She shared a new photograph of her and her husband Athar.

Athar Aamir Khan, who also has a massive following on social media, responded by saying that she made him feel blessed.

"Thank you so much for making me feel so blessed always. I love you," he added.

Mehreen Qazi is a medical doctor. She is a native of Jammu and Kashmir but practices in Delhi. 

She is an Instagram-style icon as well. She is a traveler too as she regularly shares her photos while traveling to far-off countries.

Dr Qazi has over 3.7 lakh followers. 

She works at Delhi's Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre. 

She loves traveling. She also does brand promotions through her profile.  

Athar married Tina Dabi a few years ago. Dabi is currently the collector of Jaisalmer.

Dabi and Athar mutually divorced after two years of marriage. 

Tina Dabi is now married to IAS officer Pradeep Gawande.

